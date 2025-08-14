Shilpa Shirodkar’s Car Hit By Bus In Mumbai, Actor Files Police Complaint

Shilpa Shirodkar faced an alarming incident when her car was recently hit by a Cityflo bus in Mumbai. She expressed her frustration on social media, criticizing the bus company for refusing to take responsibility for the mishap. Shilpa confirmed that she has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police regarding the accident and shared images of her damaged car online.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s Car Involved in Accident

Alongside photos of the damaged vehicle, Shilpa wrote, “A Cityflo bus ran into my car today. And the people representing the office in Mumbai Mr. Yogesh Kadam and Mr. Vilas Mankote are telling me it's not their company’s responsibility, it’s the driver’s responsibility. How ruthless are these guys? How much can a driver be earning!” She further added, “Thanks to @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice, they helped me file a police complaint without much problem. But the company refuses to take any responsibility for the incident. @cityflo.ind appreciate you to connect with me on this matter. Thankfully my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened.”

See Shilpa's Instagram post here:





Shilpa’s Career and Upcoming Projects

Shirodkar made her acting debut in Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar (1989), playing a blind girl alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. She later appeared in films such as Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Mrityudand. Her last big-screen role was in Gajagamini (2000), after which she transitioned to television. In 2024, she participated in Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, she is shooting for her first web project, Shankar– The Revolutionary Man, a biopic on Adi Shankaracharya, in which she portrays Aramba, the saint’s mother.