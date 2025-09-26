Shilpa Shetty Kundra Denies Receiving Rs 15 Crore From Raj Kundra, Calls Reports 'Fake'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentShilpa Shetty Kundra Denies Receiving Rs 15 Crore From Raj Kundra, Calls Reports 'Fake'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s legal representative has quashed reports of her receiving an amount to the tune of Rs 15 crore from her husband Raj Kundra almost 10 years ago.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s legal representative has quashed reports of her receiving an amount to the tune of Rs 15 crore from her husband Raj Kundra almost 10 years ago, which was said to be under the scanner of Economic Offence Wing (EOW).

As per media reports, Rs 15 crore are a part of the alleged Rs 60 crore fraud money transferred to a company allegedly owned by the actress.

The actress’ lawyer, Prashant Patil has called such reports “totally fake” and mischievous in nature, and has also stated that such reports have compelled the actress’ to take a legal route to protect herself from defamatory allegations.

The lawyer said in a statement, “At the outset , we would like to state that this piece of information is totally fake and mischievous intentionally planted in the public domain to defame my client . We shall go to the root of mischief and adopt the due process of law to file criminal proceedings and civil damages against all the news articles circulated mischievously to defame my client. No such amount was ever received by my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra and at this stage , we cannot reveal anything further as the matter is subjudice. My Clients are however , compelled to initiate criminal and civil cases against all the fake media articles who have circulated the news without verifying the truth”.

The lawyer further mentioned, “We have always cooperated with the investigation agencies and shall always cooperate to the best of our ability. However , defamatory articles and news shall be dealt with strongly by adopting the procedure established by law as it infringes the Fundamental Rights of my client. My clients are moving the Honourable Bombay High Court for seeking relief against the defamatory campaign adopted by certain media outlets against my client Shilpa Shetty Kundra. For all the articles whomsoever have published online news about fake stories and unverified facts shall face the consequences for their actions in the court of law”.

Earlier, a complaint was lodged by businessman Deepak Kothari, director at Lotus Capital Financial Services, accusing Shilpa Shetty and her husband of cheating him of Rs 60.48 crore. The funds were allegedly given between 2015 and 2023 via their now-defunct company.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
