Shanaya Kapoor Likely To Take On Double Role In Student Of The Year 3

HomeEntertainmentShanaya Kapoor Likely To Take On Double Role In Student Of The Year 3

Shanaya Kapoor may play a double role in Student of the Year 3 web series, aiming to bounce back after her debut film’s lukewarm reception.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 08:46 PM (IST)
After a string of delayed projects, Shanaya Kapoor might finally get her big break with Student of the Year 3, albeit in a fresh web series format rather than a theatrical release. Reports suggest the debutante could be essaying a double role in the upcoming series, marking a potential turning point in her career.

Shanaya Kapoor in Student of the Year 3

Shanaya Kapoor’s debut journey has been far from smooth. Her first slated project, Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak, which also featured Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, was shelved, leaving fans disappointed. “A few months back, it came to light that Shanaya would in fact, be starring in Student of the Year 3,” sources said. The franchise, known for launching Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, now brings new hopes for Shanaya.

Unlike previous films in the series, this installment is being planned as a web series, directed by Reema Maya. According to a Miss Malini update, “Shanaya Kapoor is reportedly making her mark in Student of the Year 3 with a double role. The web series, directed by Reema Maya, begins filming April 20, bringing a fresh twist to Karan Johar’s hit franchise.”

Shanaya’s Debut and Recent Work

The actress finally made her official debut earlier this year with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Despite a unique storyline centred around two visually impaired characters, the film failed to create a significant impact at the box office. “The Santosh Singh directorial, despite its fresh premise, failed to make any waves at the box office, with audiences largely glazing over the debutante's performance,” reports note.

Can Shanaya Shine in a Double Role?

If the reports are true, Shanaya Kapoor’s double role in Student of the Year 3 could serve as a much-needed platform for the actress to showcase her range and talent. Fans eagerly await her performance in the web series, while Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is currently available for streaming on OTT platforms, offering viewers a glimpse of Shanaya’s debut.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shanaya Kapoor Student Of The Year 3
