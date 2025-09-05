Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Downloaded Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' From Tamilrockers, Other Piracy Sites? You Could Be Slapped With A Rs 2 Lakh Fine

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 was leaked online within hours of release on sites like Tamilrockers and Telegram. Piracy not only risks Rs 2 lakh fines but also threatens the livelihood of the film industry.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Tiger Shroff’s high-octane action thriller Baaghi 4 barely got a head start in theatres before becoming the latest victim of digital piracy. Released on September 5, the film, directed by A. Harsha and featuring Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, was quickly uploaded to notorious websites including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda. Several Telegram channels also joined in the leak, offering viewers versions ranging from low-quality 240p clips to full HD prints.

The leak has once again highlighted the persistent challenge of piracy, which not only eats into theatrical revenues but also disregards the months of effort by filmmakers and technicians.

Fine You'll Face If You Download Baaghi 4 Illegally

While many might be tempted to click on such illegal links, experts warn that the consequences are severe. Under Indian copyright law, streaming or downloading pirated films can attract a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh. In certain cases, offenders may even face jail time.

Cybersecurity professionals also caution that piracy websites are often riddled with malware and phishing traps. Users risk exposing personal information to hackers, making themselves vulnerable to identity theft and financial fraud. Apart from the legal and digital dangers, pirated versions rarely do justice to a filmmaker’s vision, often suffering from poor visuals, chopped sequences, watermarks, and distorted audio.

Piracy Is A Threat To Cinema

The larger damage, however, lies in how piracy impacts the entire film ecosystem. Industry voices have long maintained that piracy doesn’t just dent box office figures, it undermines the creative and financial backbone of cinema. Every illegal download chips away at the livelihood of the cast, crew, and countless technicians involved in a production.

Audiences are being urged to opt for theatres or licensed streaming services rather than unsafe shortcuts. ABP Live strongly urges readers to resist piracy and ensure that films like Baaghi 4 are not just enjoyed but also valued for the effort behind them. Supporting cinema legally safeguards creativity and sustains the industry that brings these stories to life.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Baaghi 4 Tamilrockers TECHNOLOGY
