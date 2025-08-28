Shamita Shetty On Relationship With Raqesh Bapat: 'It Wouldn’t Have Happened Outside Bigg Boss'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentShamita Shetty On Relationship With Raqesh Bapat: 'It Wouldn’t Have Happened Outside Bigg Boss'

Shamita Shetty opened up about her brief romance with Raqesh Bapat, saying it wouldn’t have happened outside Bigg Boss. She admits feeling lonely at times but chooses peace over compromise.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s love story began under the glare of reality television cameras during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. What started as a bond of comfort and companionship inside the house blossomed into a relationship that continued after the show. However, a year later, in 2022, the two decided to part ways.

Now, Shamita has opened up about that chapter of her life, speaking candidly about love, loneliness, and her choice to prioritise inner peace over a relationship that didn’t align with her values.

Shamita Shetty on her past relationship with Raqesh Bapat

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress explained how the dynamics of the show influenced their relationship. “Please understand, when you’re locked up inside a house for so long, I think it is only natural for you to form such relationships. Because you look for support in your weak moments, you look for that closeness, which is very natural,” she said.

Reflecting on their differences, Shamita admitted that their relationship might not have developed outside of the show. “It wouldn’t have happened in the outer world because we are both completely different people. It is a chapter that is erased in my life,” she added.

Shamita Shetty says she is content

While she acknowledged moments of loneliness, Shamita expressed that she is now content in her independence. “I think that’s natural. Over time, you kinda get used to your ways, and you kinda know what works for you and what doesn’t. You don’t want to compromise it. As an independent working woman, I am not willing to compromise my peace just because you’re lonely sometimes. I think a lot of people get into relationships when they’re lonely. For me, to reach a stage where I became happy on my own, in my own space, it took me a while,” she said.

Shamita also spoke about how emotionally draining relationships can be, stressing the importance of mutual respect. “So, till I don’t find someone that I know respects my soul, I will not take it further,” she said.

The actress, who made a memorable Bollywood debut in the 2000 blockbuster Mohabbatein alongside Shah Rukh Khan, went on to star in films like Agnipankh, Wajahh: A Reason to Kill, and Fareb. Despite her promising start, she struggled to find commercial success, eventually stepping away from films after her appearance in the 2007 action-thriller Cash.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
