When Shah Rukh Khan Said He Deserved National Award For Swades, Not Saif Ali Khan For Hum Tum

After over three decades of iconic performances, Shah Rukh Khan finally clinched his first National Film Award for Best Actor, sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) for his role in 'Jawan'. While fans celebrated the long-overdue recognition, it reignited a debate that has persisted since 2005: Should Shah Rukh have won earlier for 'Swades'?

A viral throwback video and a playful admission

In a recently resurfaced clip from an event organised by Tag Heuer in the late 2000s, Shah Rukh addressed his National Award loss with humour and grace. Onstage with filmmaker Kunal Kohli and anchor Mandira Bedi, the superstar responded to a question about his favourite films.

“See, main dil ka bahut acha hoon... har cheez achi lagti hai,” he said, laughing, before playfully adding: “Fanaa was very good. I think Hum Tum was very nice. His actor won the National Award for Hum Tum when I think I should have got it, but that's another story.”

Even Kohli couldn’t help but smile at the candid remark.

Fans reignite the Swades vs Hum Tum debate

The clip gained fresh traction after Friday’s National Awards announcement, with fans rallying behind Shah Rukh on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, “He truly deserved it for Swades, tbh.” Another said, “National Awards failed here. Swades was a masterpiece.”

Many pointed out that while Swades underperformed at the box office, its critical acclaim and cultural impact have only grown over time. “It would have been such a great moment for him and would've somehow healed some of the scars of Swades’ BO failure,” a fan commented.

One Redditor added an intriguing theory: “Unfortunately for him, TS Nagabharana was on the jury that year and openly questioned the integrity of Swades, even claiming it plagiarised his own film.”

Shah Rukh reflects on his win and future

In an emotional video shared on Instagram following the award announcement, Shah Rukh thanked his director Atlee, family, fans, and team. Reflecting on the honour, he said:

“The National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters... This award is a reminder that acting is not just work, but a responsibility to show truth on the screen.”

His words underscored the significance of the moment—not just as a win, but as a legacy milestone.

With Jawan, Shah Rukh finally gained the National recognition fans believed he had earned long ago. Whether the 2005 snub was fair or not, this moment belongs to the man who has carried Indian cinema on his shoulders for decades.