Veteran actor Satish Shah, renowned for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74. Shah, who had been battling kidney-related health issues, left the industry in shock with his sudden demise.

Tributes Pour In from Industry Peers

JD Majethia, the creator of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, shared his grief on Instagram Stories: “My heart breaks to say this 💔. Satish Shah is no more. Family will reveal details of the cremation by night 🙏😢.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to social media to announce Shah’s passing and explained the circumstances. “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. A while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra,” Pandit said.

He added, “I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man.” Pandit further wrote in the caption: “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.”

CINTAA and Colleagues Mourn

The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), of which Shah had been a member since 1985, expressed condolences on Instagram: “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Satish Shah ji (member since 1985).” Industry colleagues and fans alike paid tribute to the veteran actor, remembering his talent, humour, and contributions to Indian television and cinema.

Career Highlights and Personal Life

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah. His last film appearance was in the 2014 comedy Humshakals, directed by Sajid Khan, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu.