Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSarabhai vs Sarabhai Creator JD Majethia Mourns Satish Shah’s Death: ‘My Heart Breaks’

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Creator JD Majethia Mourns Satish Shah’s Death: ‘My Heart Breaks’

Satish Shah of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame passes away at 74 due to kidney failure, leaving fans and the industry in deep mourning.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actor Satish Shah, renowned for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74. Shah, who had been battling kidney-related health issues, left the industry in shock with his sudden demise.

Tributes Pour In from Industry Peers

JD Majethia, the creator of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, shared his grief on Instagram Stories: “My heart breaks to say this 💔. Satish Shah is no more. Family will reveal details of the cremation by night 🙏😢.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to social media to announce Shah’s passing and explained the circumstances. “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. A while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra,” Pandit said.

He added, “I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man.” Pandit further wrote in the caption: “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajesh Kumar (@rajeshkumar.official)

CINTAA and Colleagues Mourn

The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), of which Shah had been a member since 1985, expressed condolences on Instagram: “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Satish Shah ji (member since 1985).” Industry colleagues and fans alike paid tribute to the veteran actor, remembering his talent, humour, and contributions to Indian television and cinema.

Career Highlights and Personal Life

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah. His last film appearance was in the 2014 comedy Humshakals, directed by Sajid Khan, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Satish Shah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Election 2025
Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks
Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks
Entertainment
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Cities
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget