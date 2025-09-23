Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spotted Leaving Gym With Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spotted Leaving Gym With Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sparks fresh dating rumours with Raj Nidimoru after viral gym video and hand-holding reel from her Dubai trip.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again captured attention online after a video surfaced showing her leaving a gym with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The clip, shared by Zoom Entertainment, quickly went viral on social media, reigniting speculation about the actress’s rumoured relationship with the co-creator of The Family Man. 

Viral Gym Video Sparks Romance Rumours

In the video, Samantha and Raj avoided posing for the cameras, choosing instead to exit discreetly, though fans flooded the post with heart emojis. This isn’t the first time the duo has been spotted together, adding more fuel to the dating rumours.

Recently, Samantha shared a reel from her Dubai trip, which showed her holding a man’s hand. While the faces weren’t visible, fans quickly speculated that the man in the black jacket, denim jeans, and black bag could be Raj Nidimoru. The “What I see vs What you see” reel has sparked a wave of speculation that Samantha might be subtly hinting at her relationship.

Previous Sightings and Rumours

The actress, who turned producer with the film Subham, has shared moments with Raj Nidimoru in multiple posts. In May, she posted a carousel of images, including a cosy in-flight selfie resting her head on Raj’s shoulder. In July, during her visit to Detroit for the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025 edition, Raj made several appearances in her social media posts, further fuelling fan curiosity.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Samantha is set to star in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raj Nidimoru
