Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSamantha Ruth Prabhu Posts Photo Hugging Raj Nidimoru Amid Ongoing Dating Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts Photo Hugging Raj Nidimoru Amid Ongoing Dating Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Instagram post with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, where the two are seen hugging at her brand launch, has reignited dating rumours surrounding the Family Man 2 duo.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been at the centre of persistent dating rumours with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, appears to have subtly confirmed their relationship with her latest Instagram post. The duo was spotted sharing a warm moment at an event, where Samantha officially launched her perfume line, Secret Alchemist.

Samantha and Raj’s affectionate moment

In one of the photos from the launch, Samantha can be seen posing closely with Raj, her arms gently wrapped around him as he held her by the waist. Another candid shot shows the two standing together among guests, with Tamannaah Bhatia also making an appearance in one of the frames.

The actor captioned her post with a heartfelt note, writing, “Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She further added, “I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning. @secret.alchemist.”

Dating rumours and professional collaborations

Samantha and Raj first worked together on The Family Man 2 and later reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their off-screen camaraderie soon became the talk of the town, with fans speculating about a romance after Samantha began sharing frequent posts with the filmmaker. Although neither has addressed the rumours publicly, their joint appearances and vacations have continued to spark curiosity online.

Currently, Samantha is collaborating with Raj & DK once again on their upcoming series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The show is presently in production and is expected to release in 2026. Meanwhile, Raj & DK’s much-anticipated The Family Man Season 3, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to premiere on November 21.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK
States
Modi’s ‘Dunaali, Rangdaari’ Attack: PM 'Warns' Bihar Against Return Of ‘Jungle & Katta Raj’
Modi’s ‘Dunaali, Rangdaari’ Attack: PM 'Warns' Bihar Against Return Of ‘Jungle & Katta Raj’
India
Will Trump Visit India Next Year? MEA Clears Speculation, Reacts To Pak Nuclear Testing
Will Trump Visit India Next Year? MEA Clears Speculation, Reacts To Pak Nuclear Testing
Election 2025
After ‘Brazilian Model’, Indian Woman Goes Viral In Voter Fraud Row Linked To 'Vote Chori' Allegations
After ‘Brazilian Model’, Indian Woman Goes Viral In Voter Fraud Row Linked To 'Vote Chori' Allegations
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget