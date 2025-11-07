Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts Photo Hugging Raj Nidimoru Amid Ongoing Dating Rumours

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been at the centre of persistent dating rumours with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, appears to have subtly confirmed their relationship with her latest Instagram post. The duo was spotted sharing a warm moment at an event, where Samantha officially launched her perfume line, Secret Alchemist.

Samantha and Raj’s affectionate moment

In one of the photos from the launch, Samantha can be seen posing closely with Raj, her arms gently wrapped around him as he held her by the waist. Another candid shot shows the two standing together among guests, with Tamannaah Bhatia also making an appearance in one of the frames.

The actor captioned her post with a heartfelt note, writing, “Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins.”

She further added, “I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning. @secret.alchemist.”

Dating rumours and professional collaborations

Samantha and Raj first worked together on The Family Man 2 and later reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their off-screen camaraderie soon became the talk of the town, with fans speculating about a romance after Samantha began sharing frequent posts with the filmmaker. Although neither has addressed the rumours publicly, their joint appearances and vacations have continued to spark curiosity online.

Currently, Samantha is collaborating with Raj & DK once again on their upcoming series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The show is presently in production and is expected to release in 2026. Meanwhile, Raj & DK’s much-anticipated The Family Man Season 3, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to premiere on November 21.