Salman Khan Pays Final Respects To Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer At His Funeral. Watch

HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Pays Final Respects To Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer At His Funeral. Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the funeral of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer in Mumbai, joining family and colleagues to bid farewell to the iconic Mahabharat star.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 06:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the funeral of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer on Wednesday, joining numerous film and television personalities to pay their last respects.

Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral

The superstar arrived in a simple olive-green shirt, keeping a low profile as he offered condolences to the family. Pankaj Dheer, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Karna in the television epic Mahabharat, had also shared screen space with Salman in films like Sanam Bewafa and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. His son, Nikitin Dheer, has worked with Salman in movies such as Ready and Dabangg 2.

The funeral took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. Actor Mukesh Rishi was also present, standing quietly alongside other industry members as the last rites were performed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Pankaj Dheer's death

Pankaj Dheer passed away at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with cancer, according to media reports. Paying tribute to his late co-star, Arjun Feroz Khan, who played Arjuna in Mahabharat, posted on Instagram Stories:

"Gentleman!!! Bids goodbye (teary-eyed emoji) will miss you PD (broken heart emoji) Stay blessed (sparkle emojis)." He also shared a throwback photograph of himself with Dheer.

The CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) also shared a note on Instagram, mourning the loss of the actor, "CINTAA and CAWT mourn the loss of Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, former General Secretary of CINTAA and former Chairman of CAWT — a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. Funeral today at 4:30 PM at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle (W). Om Shanti."

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his son Nikitin Dheer, known for his performances in films like Chennai Express.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Pankaj Dheer
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Second Candidate List Released, Maithili Thakur, Anand Mishra Among 12 Names
'JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders 'Sold To BJP'
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
'Disrupt Peace, Face Jail': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Warning To Rioters Ahead Of Diwali
