'The Women In My Family': Salman Khan Opens Up On Parenthood And Personal Struggles

'The Women In My Family': Salman Khan Opens Up On Parenthood And Personal Struggles

Salman Khan reveals his wish to become a parent, shares family insights, and opens up about his battle with facial pain on a chat show.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, often hailed as the eternal bachelor of the Hindi film industry, shared his thoughts on parenthood, family, and personal struggles during the premiere episode of the streaming chat show Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle. The show, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, also featured superstar Aamir Khan.

Salman Talks About Parenthood

When asked about rumours of adopting a child, Salman clarified that he has no plans for adoption but did express his desire to become a parent. “Children, I will have one day soon. It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see,” he said. He added that he already has a support system in place: “There’s a whole village, a district, my family. The women in my family are there to take care of the children. Alizeh as grown up, Ayaan has grown up. Now we have Aayat. By the time I have kids, Aayat will be able to take care of them.”

For context, Alizeh and Ayaan Agnihotri are the children of Salman’s sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri.

Salman also reflected on his past relationships. “So they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other's backs. I believe that,” he said, explaining that insecurity can arise when one partner evolves faster than the other.

Battling Trigeminal Neuralgia

In addition to personal anecdotes, Salman opened up about his struggle with trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic condition that causes severe facial pain. “I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy,” he admitted, noting that he endured the condition for over seven years but has seen improvements. The disorder affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensations from the face to the brain, making daily life extremely painful for those afflicted.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Salman Khan
