Salman Khan Hails 15-Year-Old American Singer Jonas Conner’s Soulful Music

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently showered praise on 15-year-old American singer Jonas Conner, who is winning hearts with his soulful voice and deeply emotional songs.

Salman Khan’s Heartfelt Post on X

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared a picture of Jonas Conner, along with an appreciative note. Salman admired how the young talent has channeled his struggles into music at such a tender age.

"Never have I seen a 15-year-old turn his pain into something so beautiful. God bless you, #JonasConner. Listening on repeat: Father in a Bible, Peace with Pain, Oh Appalachia. Aise bacchon ko na support kiya toh phir kya kiya? Bhaiyon aur behno ye English mein hai .. yahan par bhi aisey bohot hain Unhe encourage karo exploit nahi," Salman wrote.

Salman Shooting for Battle of Galwan in Leh

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan in Leh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will see Salman donning the Indian Army uniform as it narrates the story of the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes between India and China.

Hosting Bigg Boss 19 Alongside Film Commitments

Along with his film commitments, Salman continues to host the popular reality show Bigg Boss 19. This season features contestants such as Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik.

The show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, ahead of its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.