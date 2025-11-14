Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salman Khan Calls Dharmendra ‘My Father’, Prays For His Recovery: 'I Hope He Will Come Back'

Salman Khan opened up about his deep bond with Dharmendra, calling him “like a father” and praying for his recovery. The superstar praised Dharmendra as his earliest fitness inspiration during a Qatar event.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Salman Khan, who was among the earliest visitors to Dharmendra during the veteran star’s recent hospital stay in Mumbai, has now spoken from the heart about his bond with the legendary actor. Describing Dharmendra as “like a father,” Salman shared that he has been praying for his swift return to good health.

Salman Khan says Dharmendra is his father

The actor reflected on this emotional connection during a press conference in Qatar on Thursday, where he was promoting his Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded. When an influencer asked him about the inspiration behind his fitness regimen, Salman immediately pointed to Dharmendra’s enduring impact.

“Mere aane se pehle do-teen shaks the, aur unmein se awaal the Dharam ji (There were 2-three people, and Dharmendra was the most important one among them,” Salman said in the widely shared video.

He went on to add, “He is my father, that's the end. I love that man and I just hope that he will come back.” The audience responded with loud cheers, echoing “long live Dharam ji.”

Dharmendra himself has often addressed Salman as ‘beta,’ and at one point even remarked that Salman would be the ideal choice to portray him in a biopic.

Dharmendra's health

The 89-year-old star was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Shortly after, Sunny Deol’s team issued a statement confirming that Dharmendra will continue treatment at home and requested privacy for the family during this period. The screen icon was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a major box-office hit, and will next appear in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, slated for a December release.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

As for Salman, his most recent big-screen outing was Sikandar, which failed to make the expected impact. He also made a cameo in Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood* and continues to host Bigg Boss 19. Up next, Salman is gearing up for Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The film revisits the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash, portraying the brutal hand-to-hand combat that unfolded without the use of firearms.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
Embed widget