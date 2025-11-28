Salman, Aamir Among Attendees At Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet; Sunny & Bobby Deol Get Emotional

The lawns of Mumbai’s Taj Lands End witnessed an outpouring of love, grief and gratitude on Thursday evening as the film industry gathered to honour the late Dharmendra. It was the first public appearance of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol since the passing of their father, and the two actors appeared visibly overwhelmed as they greeted guests who came to pay their respects.

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol get emotional

A photograph circulating on social media captures the moment poignantly: Sunny, dressed in simple white, stands with folded hands and misty eyes, offering a quiet “namaste” to attendees. Bobby, equally emotional yet composed, stands close beside him. Behind them rests a large framed portrait of Dharmendra, adorned with flowers—a reminder of the immense void left by the beloved star.

Dharmendra's prayer meet

The prayer meet, titled Celebration of Life, was held in the serene garden area of the Bandra hotel where friends, colleagues and family members gathered from 5:30 pm to 8 pm to remember the legendary actor, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

The Deol family, who had maintained silence since Dharmendra’s demise, came together for the solemn evening. Alongside Sunny and Bobby were Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta, his grandsons Karan and Rajveer, and his nephew Abhay Deol. Bobby Deol, Karan Deol and Abhay were among the first photographed at the venue.

Notably, Hema Malini and daughters Esha and Ahaana Deol were not seen at the prayer meet.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and other celebs attend Dharmendra's prayer meet

The turnout from the film industry was immense, underlining Dharmendra’s towering legacy. From Shah Rukh Khan’s family to Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar and Rekha, several prominent names arrived to pay homage. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan and Anil Sharma were among those who attended.

A tribute befitting a legend

The lush venue was transformed into a heartfelt tribute. Elaborate floral décor lined the lawns, while half a dozen LED screens showcased scenes from Dharmendra’s illustrious body of work—spanning classics like “Sholay”, “Mera Gaon Mera Desh”, “Apne”, “Batwara” and many more. The montage also included personal photographs sourced from the actor’s social media, adding an intimate layer to the tribute.

A massive portrait of Dharmendra was placed at the central stage, where singers performed some of his most memorable songs. On the giant screen behind them glowed the words—“We’ll Miss You”.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam led the musical homage with heartfelt renditions of evergreen tracks including “Main Kahi Kavi Na Ban Jau”, “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”, “Apne Toh Apne Hote Hai”, “Ro Lene De”, and “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge”, filling the evening with nostalgia.

Tight security ensured a smooth flow of visitors, with guards stationed at all entry and exit points as hundreds of fans and industry members walked in to offer prayers.

Remembering Dharmendra

Born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most iconic stars. Over six decades and more than 300 films, he built a legacy unmatched in its range—action hero, romantic lead, comic star, and above all, the universally loved “He-Man” of Hindi cinema.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, just days short of his 90th birthday on December 8. Earlier this month, he had been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and was recovering at home before his demise. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25.