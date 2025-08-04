Ronnie Screwvala On Sam Bahadur & Ullozhukku’s National Wins: 'A Matter Of Great Pride'

Production house RSVP Movies has emerged as one of the top winners at the recently announced 71st National Film Awards, with two of its films, 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Ullozhukku', taking home prestigious accolades. Known for delivering content-rich cinema, RSVP has added another feather to its cap with these honours.

Sam Bahadur Wins Big Across Technical and Social Categories

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal as the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, clinched three major awards: Best Feature Film on National, Social, and Environmental Values, Best Make-Up (Shrikant Desai), and Best Costume Design. The biopic traces the life and military legacy of Manekshaw, spotlighting his strategic prowess and lasting contributions to the Indian Armed Forces.

Reacting to the achievement, RSVP founder Ronnie Screwvala stated:“Winning the prestigious National Award for two of our very special films, Sam Bahadur and the Malayalam one, Ullozhukku, is indeed a matter of great pride for all of us at RSVP. We strive to make cinema that leaves an impact."

Actor Vicky Kaushal also celebrated the wins on social media, writing, “So proud. Congratulations, team!” in a post applauding the film’s success.

Ullozhukku Brings Recognition to Malayalam Cinema

Joining Sam Bahadur in RSVP’s winning lineup is 'Ullozhukku', a Malayalam drama that earned Best Malayalam Film and Best Supporting Actress for veteran actress Urvashi. Directed by Christo Tomy, the film features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez, and Jaya Kurup.

The story is a powerful portrayal of family tensions, emotional depth, and cultural nuance, resonating strongly with the jury and audiences alike.

Ronnie Screwvala Credits Team Effort and Audience Support

Expressing his gratitude, Screwvala added: “While we are overwhelmed with these honours, we express our deepest gratitude to the jury and the audiences for their tremendous love and support. This only motivates us to continue creating meaningful and impactful cinema."

With back-to-back wins across languages and genres, RSVP has reaffirmed its place as a powerhouse in Indian cinema. Both Sam Bahadur and Ullozhukku represent not just cinematic excellence, but also stories that matter.