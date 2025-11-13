Remember 3 Idiots’ Millimetre? Rahul Kumar Is Now Married To A Turkish Fan, Internet Reacts

The witty and memorable helper Millimetre from Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots remains one of the most loved characters from Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 classic. The role, played by actor Rahul Kumar, won audiences over with his charm and humour. Sixteen years later, Rahul has once again captured hearts—this time, not on screen, but through his real-life love story that began because of 3 Idiots itself.

Millimetre from Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots spotted with Turkish wife

A recent viral video spotted Rahul in New Delhi with his wife, Keziban Doğan, a Turkish national. A street photographer, who captures candid portraits of couples, happened to meet them and asked for an introduction. Rahul said, “I am Rahul, she is my wife Keziban Doğan, and she is from Turkey.” His wife smiled and added, “Yes, we are married, 4th May.”

How their love story started

Recalling how their love story began, Keziban revealed, “I watched this movie, he is an actor there. Millimetre, you know? I texted him, and we talked. Fourteen years before, I think.” In the video, Rahul was seen asking the photographer whether their teekas looked fine, while the couple posed adorably together — Rahul in a white shirt and beige trousers, and Keziban in a bright red suit set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Streets | Photographer (@therealstreets_)

Netizens react

The clip quickly went viral, melting hearts across social media. Fans were overjoyed to see Rahul all grown up, with many dropping nostalgic and funny comments. One user wrote, “Milimetre, kilometre ban gaya hae ab,” while another commented, “Can’t ever get over that character!”

Rahul and Keziban tied the knot on May 4, 2025, in a ceremony that beautifully blended Hindu and Christian traditions. Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, Rahul captioned his post, “My forever.”

Beyond 3 Idiots, Rahul Kumar has featured in several notable projects, including Bandish Bandits, Campus Beats, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.