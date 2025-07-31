Rekha Bhardwaj Reveals Why She Initially Said No To Singing 'Namak' In Omkara

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRekha Bhardwaj Reveals Why She Initially Said No To Singing 'Namak' In Omkara

Rekha Bhardwaj shares why she initially said no to “Namak,” her bond with Gulzar, and how AR Rahman directed her iconic “Ranjha Ranjha” recording session.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 10:58 PM (IST)

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj, known for her evocative and soulful voice, recently revealed that she was initially hesitant to sing the bold and sultry track “Namak” from the 2006 film 'Omkara'. In a candid interview with SCREEN, the singer opened up about how the song eventually became one of her most iconic performances—and the emotional journey it took to get there.

Rekha on singing Namak in Omkara

Despite being closely involved in the creation process, Rekha admitted that she initially declined to record the full version of “Namak.”

“Vishal had very less time to do this song; he was working continuously… He sang this song (Namak) and asked me how it is sounding… I naturally added that high in the chorus. The nasal twang came on its own. Itna hi gaaya and he was blown. He said tum hi gaaogi gaana. Isko record kardo so that you don’t forget,” she said.

But her initial excitement turned into self-doubt when she heard the full lyrics. “I thought I can only sing melancholic songs… I never imagined I could sing such a mischievous, naughty, and sultry song. I convinced them that I am not the right person,” she added.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Convincing Changed Her Mind

It was Vishal Bhardwaj, her husband and composer of the song, who persuaded her to go ahead with the track.

“Suddenly, Vishal realised that he had recorded my singing in his Motorola phone… He said that only you can sing this song, there is no other singer… Jab main uss rehearsal mein hoti thi, main roti bhi thi aur gaati bhi thi. It was a big responsibility… I closed my eyes and sang, I thought I’ll just do it,” she revealed.

Rekha Bhardwaj also spoke fondly about her close bond with legendary lyricist Gulzar, who penned many of her most beloved songs.

“Gulzar sahab mere baba hain… He is that guiding force, that light in my life… I feel so fortunate that most of my songs are written by him,” she said.

She credited Gulzar for teaching her “patience, hard work, and perseverance,” describing his influence as pivotal in her artistic journey.

The AR Rahman Magic on “Ranjha Ranjha”

Reflecting on her collaboration with AR Rahman for the song “Ranjha Ranjha” from Raavan, Rekha shared a unique anecdote.

“He was not visible in the console room, could only hear his voice. He told me later than I can see you smile, but I want to hear you smile… Unhone dubaara raat ko 11 baje bulaaya aur bola ki aur high karna hai sur ko, then the song was finalised on a higher key.”

With this rare glimpse into her creative process, Rekha Bhardwaj’s story stands as a testament to trusting one’s instincts, embracing challenges, and evolving as an artist.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
