Rashmika Mandanna’s Much-Awaited Film The Girlfriend To Release On THIS Date

The makers of director Rahul Ravindran's highly anticipated film, The Girlfriend, featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Dheekshith Shetty, have confirmed a November 7, 2025, release.

The Girlfriend Release Date Announced

Geetha Arts, the production house presenting the film, shared the news on X with the caption: "WHO IS YOUR TYPE? Let's have this conversation with #TheGirlfriend in theaters from NOVEMBER 7th, 2025. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam #TheGirlfriendOnNov7th. #WhoIsYourType."

A promo video accompanied the announcement, showing Rashmika in an intense conversation with her character’s boyfriend. During a meal, she asks, "Vikram, everyone has a type, right? Am I your type? What I mean is how does one find out if two people are right for each other? More importantly, when do they find out?" Her co-star responds, "Are you wondering if I am right for you?" Rashmika replies, "I am also wondering if I am right for you. People get into relationships for a variety of reasons. But how many have this clarity?"

Rashmika Responds to Fans’ Excitement

The announcement is sure to delight fans who have been eagerly awaiting updates. Months ago, fans had created the hashtag #ReleaseTheGirlfriend to demand news about the film. Rashmika herself reassured fans then, writing: "Hi my lovelies. I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else...but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It's a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today... for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!"

Rashmika on Director Rahul Ravindran

Expressing her admiration for Rahul Ravindran, Rashmika previously said: "You are too precious my friend.. I still can’t believe you’ve made a film like 'The Girlfriend'... The emotional depth you have, the niceness that you have in your heart flows through every frame." She added that the collaboration with Rahul had made her see him as "a director, a friend, a mentor a partner in crime for a lifetime who I trust wholly and immensely."

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. The film is slated for release in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.