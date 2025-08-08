Two of 2025’s most awaited films, Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' and Shahid Kapoor’s untitled Vishal Bhardwaj project, are entering the final lap, with both productions racing toward a potential December 5 release.

Ranveer Singh Gears Up for Espionage Thriller’s Last Leg

Aditya Dhar’s 'Dhurandhar', produced by Jio Studios, was first teased in July with a striking poster and premise that celebrates unsung heroes of India’s intelligence network. According to industry sources, around 50 days of filming remain, with the team aiming to wrap up by mid-October.

The screenplay reportedly integrates key moments inspired by the work of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his team. “Ranveer Singh is excited to bring forward the most front-footed actioner of his career,” the source said, adding that post-production work is already underway to meet the year-end release deadline.

Shahid Kapoor Shooting in Spain for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Next

On the other side of the box office face-off, Shahid Kapoor is in Spain completing the final schedule of Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest directorial, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor is expected to wrap the shoot by August 25.

The yet-untitled project is currently locked in for a December 5 release. If the date holds, it will set up a rare clash between two high-profile Hindi films, both backed by acclaimed directors with distinct storytelling styles.

A Packed Schedule Ahead for Shahid

Post this film, Shahid is slated to begin work on 'Cocktail 2' with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, followed by 'Farzi 2', which is likely to start rolling by late December or early January 2026.

With 'Dhurandhar' promising edge-of-the-seat espionage thrills and Vishal Bhardwaj’s film expected to deliver his signature blend of drama and artistry, December 5 could see one of the biggest cinematic showdowns of the year.