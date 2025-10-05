Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were seen exiting Mumbai airport together on October 4 after returning from Delhi, where they attended separate events. Though it is not confirmed whether they shared the same flight, fans noticed both stars leaving the terminal around the same time before heading to their respective cars. A brief hug between the two sparked curiosity and chatter online about their joint sightings.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Delhi Trip

Earlier that day, Ranbir and Deepika were spotted at Mumbai airport while boarding flights to Delhi. Fans on the ground reported a warm hug between the two before they went through security checks. While Ranbir’s trip was for a scheduled engagement, Deepika’s reason for visiting Delhi remains undisclosed.

On their return journey to Mumbai, Deepika exuded elegance in a traditional all-white outfit paired with oversized sunglasses, while Ranbir opted for a casual look with a brown jacket over a white T-shirt and dark denim. Both were accompanied by their teams and drew attention for their stylish appearances.

Ranbir-Deepika’s Shared History

The sightings have stirred social media, with fans speculating whether the meetings were planned or coincidental. Ranbir and Deepika share a rich cinematic past, having starred together in Bachna E Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha. The duo dated for several years before parting ways over a decade ago. Currently, Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt, with whom he has a daughter, Raha, while Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh, and they recently welcomed a daughter named Dua.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor hosted a candid Instagram Live session on the official page of his clothing brand, Arks, where he offered fans a glimpse into his future career plans beyond acting.

During the session, a fan asked, "When are we getting RK the director?" To this, Ranbir revealed an exciting new ambition. “I am dying to direct a movie. I have started a writer's room, actually. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have and starting to work on them. But it is definitely on my to-do list in the next couple of years,” he shared.