Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Delhi roundtrip, warm airport hugs spark curiosity

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Delhi roundtrip, warm airport hugs spark curiosity

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone spotted together twice at Mumbai airport, sparking fan excitement and online discussions about their meet-ups.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were seen exiting Mumbai airport together on October 4 after returning from Delhi, where they attended separate events. Though it is not confirmed whether they shared the same flight, fans noticed both stars leaving the terminal around the same time before heading to their respective cars. A brief hug between the two sparked curiosity and chatter online about their joint sightings.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Delhi Trip

Earlier that day, Ranbir and Deepika were spotted at Mumbai airport while boarding flights to Delhi. Fans on the ground reported a warm hug between the two before they went through security checks. While Ranbir’s trip was for a scheduled engagement, Deepika’s reason for visiting Delhi remains undisclosed.

On their return journey to Mumbai, Deepika exuded elegance in a traditional all-white outfit paired with oversized sunglasses, while Ranbir opted for a casual look with a brown jacket over a white T-shirt and dark denim. Both were accompanied by their teams and drew attention for their stylish appearances.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Reveals She Sleeps By 9:30 PM With Ranbir Kapoor, Says Daughter Raha Wakes Them Up

Ranbir-Deepika’s Shared History 

The sightings have stirred social media, with fans speculating whether the meetings were planned or coincidental. Ranbir and Deepika share a rich cinematic past, having starred together in Bachna E Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha. The duo dated for several years before parting ways over a decade ago. Currently, Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt, with whom he has a daughter, Raha, while Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh, and they recently welcomed a daughter named Dua.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor hosted a candid Instagram Live session on the official page of his clothing brand, Arks, where he offered fans a glimpse into his future career plans beyond acting.

During the session, a fan asked, "When are we getting RK the director?" To this, Ranbir revealed an exciting new ambition. “I am dying to direct a movie. I have started a writer's room, actually. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have and starting to work on them. But it is definitely on my to-do list in the next couple of years,” he shared.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
Cities
Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Prescribed Toxic Cough Syrup Arrested After 14 Children Die
Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Prescribed Toxic Cough Syrup Arrested After 14 Children Die
Cricket
India-Pakistan Women's World Cup Match At Risk - Here's Why
India-Pakistan Women's World Cup Match At Risk - Here's Why
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget