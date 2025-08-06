Rajinikanth Planned To Propose To Sridevi At A Party But A Twist Stopped Him Forever

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRajinikanth Planned To Propose To Sridevi At A Party But A Twist Stopped Him Forever

Rajinikanth reportedly harboured unspoken feelings for Sridevi, his frequent co-star. He planned to confess at her housewarming, but a power outage deterred him.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 04:58 PM (IST)

Before ChaalBaaz and all the cinematic magic they created together, there existed a quiet love story — one that never made it to the big screen, or anywhere else. It belonged to Rajinikanth, and it remained untold until now.

When Rajinikanth Planned to Confess His Feelings To Sridevi

Long before Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor, Rajinikanth reportedly had feelings for her. They weren’t just a successful film pairing, they were a duo who worked in over a dozen films across languages, lighting up screens with their natural chemistry.

But off-screen, things were more complicated.

According to filmmaker K. Balachander, who launched both their careers, Rajinikanth once planned to confess his feelings at Sridevi’s housewarming party. He arrived ready to pour his heart out. Then, the lights went out, literally. The house was plunged into darkness. Being superstitious, Rajinikanth took it as a sign to walk away. And so he did. Without saying a word. He never brought it up again.

How Their Journey Began

Their journey started in 1976 on the set of Moondru Mudichu. Sridevi was just 13, playing Rajinikanth’s stepmother in what was her first lead role and his breakout performance in Tamil cinema.

Over time, the two developed a bond of mutual respect and quiet affection, something deeper than just co-stardom. Rajinikanth even became close to her family, especially her mother.

An Act of Quiet Devotion

Years later, when Rajinikanth fell seriously ill while shooting Rana, Sridevi reportedly fasted and prayed for seven days for his recovery. It was an act done quietly, privately, just like their story had always been.

Different Lives, Different Destinies

In 1996, Sridevi married Boney Kapoor, and Rajinikanth never spoke about the love he once carried.

Sridevi and Boney had two daughters — Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi followed her mother’s path into acting, while Khushi also recently entered the film industry.

Sridevi’s sudden passing in February 2018 at the age of 54 — due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel bathtub — shocked the nation. Tributes poured in from fans, celebrities, and political leaders alike.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, married Latha Rajinikanth in 1981. They have two daughters — Aishwarya Rajinikanth, a filmmaker, and Soundarya Rajinikanth, a producer and graphic designer.

 

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
