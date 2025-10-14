Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRadhikka Madan And Vihaan Samat Spark Romance Rumours At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

Radhikka Madan And Vihaan Samat Spark Romance Rumours At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat fuelled relationship rumours after making a joint appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in matching festive outfits, leaving fans swooning over their chemistry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Bollywood, not every romance begins with an announcement—but fans and paparazzi rarely miss the signs. This year has seen several rumoured couples keep the gossip mills busy, and one such duo currently making waves is Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat.

Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat arrive together at Manish Malhotra bash

The two actors arrived together at Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali bash over the weekend, instantly drawing attention with their coordinated looks and effortless chemistry. Radhikka dazzled in a shimmering mermaid-style lehenga, while Vihaan complemented her in a glossy festive jacket. As they posed for photos, Radhikka was seen blushing while Vihaan couldn’t seem to take his eyes off her, leaving fans convinced that something special is indeed brewing between them.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Radhikka and Vihaan dating speculation

Speculation about their relationship first surfaced back in May, when the pair was spotted at a Mumbai mall. The two appeared comfortable and close, with Radhikka holding Vihaan’s arm as they strolled together.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Street Snap (@bollywoodstreetsnap)

Interestingly, Vihaan had previously praised Radhikka in an interview with FilmiBeat, saying, “Radhikka Madan. Has fantastic work. I think she is one of the really really good actors.” However, when asked about his relationship status, the Mismatched and Call Me Bae actor maintained that he was single.

Radhikka, too, has preferred to stay private about her personal life. Speaking to ETimes, she said, “I will comment when I have to. For now, I want to keep my personal life private.”

On the work front

On the professional front, Vihaan was last seen in Netflix’s The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, while Radhikka is gearing up for her next film Subedaar.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Radhikka Madan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
Election 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls
Election 2025
'Will Not Get Up Till...': Miffed Gopal Mandal's Sit-In Outside Nitish Kumar's House For Bihar Election Ticket
Security Heightened Outside Nitish's House After Miffed JD (U) Leaders Protest For Ticket
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget