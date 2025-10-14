Radhikka Madan And Vihaan Samat Spark Romance Rumours At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

In Bollywood, not every romance begins with an announcement—but fans and paparazzi rarely miss the signs. This year has seen several rumoured couples keep the gossip mills busy, and one such duo currently making waves is Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat.

Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat arrive together at Manish Malhotra bash

The two actors arrived together at Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali bash over the weekend, instantly drawing attention with their coordinated looks and effortless chemistry. Radhikka dazzled in a shimmering mermaid-style lehenga, while Vihaan complemented her in a glossy festive jacket. As they posed for photos, Radhikka was seen blushing while Vihaan couldn’t seem to take his eyes off her, leaving fans convinced that something special is indeed brewing between them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Radhikka and Vihaan dating speculation

Speculation about their relationship first surfaced back in May, when the pair was spotted at a Mumbai mall. The two appeared comfortable and close, with Radhikka holding Vihaan’s arm as they strolled together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Street Snap (@bollywoodstreetsnap)

Interestingly, Vihaan had previously praised Radhikka in an interview with FilmiBeat, saying, “Radhikka Madan. Has fantastic work. I think she is one of the really really good actors.” However, when asked about his relationship status, the Mismatched and Call Me Bae actor maintained that he was single.

Radhikka, too, has preferred to stay private about her personal life. Speaking to ETimes, she said, “I will comment when I have to. For now, I want to keep my personal life private.”

On the work front

On the professional front, Vihaan was last seen in Netflix’s The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, while Radhikka is gearing up for her next film Subedaar.