Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White At Bvlgari Event In Mumbai. Watch

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai to inaugurate Bulgari’s first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito, on October 1, 2025, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The actor turned heads in a stunning white gown, paired with a striking Bvlgari statement neckpiece that became the highlight of her ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra at the Bvlgari event

Priyanka looked radiant in the fitted white gown featuring sheer detailing along the train. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, allowing the elaborate neckpiece to take center stage. The actor posed effortlessly for photographers and mingled with fellow celebrities, including Tamannaah Bhatia and Triptii Dimri. She also shared a warm moment with Nita Ambani, embracing her and engaging in conversation, while also greeting Isha Ambani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

About the Serpenti Infinito exhibition

Bvlgari’s official Instagram shared a reel featuring Priyanka discussing the exhibition’s significance. The post read: "AN AMALGAMATION OF BEAUTY

Global Ambassador @priyankachopra and @aparajita_jain, Curatorial Partner, guide us into the heart of Bvlgari’s Serpenti Infinito Exhibition, revealing Bvlgari’s celebration of India. At the Exhibition, the amalgamation of East and West manifests, voiced in vibrant hues and daring design, resonating with Bvlgari’s spirit. Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition Running October 2 through October 17, 2025 at the Art House, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC, Mumbai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film streams on Prime Video and sees her portraying MI6 agent Noel Bisset, teaming up with global leaders to prevent an international conspiracy.

The actor’s upcoming projects include The Bluff, where she will play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, the second season of Citadel, and SS Rajamouli’s next film starring Mahesh Babu.