Priyanka Chopra Shares New York Photo Dump With Nick, Malti, Dia Mirza And Ishaan Khatter

HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Shares New York Photo Dump With Nick, Malti, Dia Mirza And Ishaan Khatter

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming New York photo dump featuring Nick Jonas, daughter Malti, Dia Mirza, and Ishaan Khatter, calling it “a little fall moment with the people you love.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 10:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Priyanka Chopra, who often treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram, gave her followers a peek into her recent days in New York. The actor shared a series of photographs on Sunday, capturing everything from family time to friendly outings.

Priyanka Chopra's New York diary

In the first picture, Priyanka is seen beaming as husband Nick Jonas plants a kiss on her cheek. Another heartwarming frame shows daughter Malti seated on her lap while the actor gets her nails done inside what appears to be a makeup room. Little Malti also featured in candid moments, enjoying playtime with her dolls and splashing about in a pool.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The “Citadel” star also enjoyed some outdoor moments, taking Malti for a stroll through the New York streets. One photo showed her in the company of actor Ishaan Khatter, while another featured her smiling alongside close friend Dia Mirza, with Malti holding on to her doll during the walk.

Sharing the collection of pictures, Priyanka wrote in the caption: “A little New York fall moment with the people you love is magical.” She added hashtags “lately” and “blessed” to complete her note.

On the work front

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State, an action-comedy thriller for Amazon Prime Video, directed by Ilya Naishuller. The film also stars Idris Elba and John Cena, and premiered on July 2. The actor is now gearing up for her highly-anticipated return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project SSMB 29, which will feature Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Details of the cast and official announcements are awaited.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 10:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Dia Mirza
