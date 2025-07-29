Love doesn’t follow a script, and certainly not a birthdate! In the glitzy world of Indian celebrities, some couples have proven that age truly is just a number. From 10-year gaps to decades apart, these star duos show that real connection doesn’t care about calendars or conventions. Here are some of them:

10 Bollywood Couples With Huge Age Gaps

1) Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

The couple has a 10-year age gap, with this being Saif's second marriage. His first wife, Amrita Singh, was 12 years older than him — a fact that stirred media attention when they married in 1992. They had two children and separated in 2004. Despite the age difference, Saif and Kareena built a strong bond, marrying in 2012. The couple now shares two children together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

2) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

This cross-continental star couple has a 10-year age gap, with Priyanka being older than Nick. They tied the knot in December 2018, celebrating both Christian and Hindu ceremonies to honour their cultural backgrounds. She brought Bollywood elegance, he brought pop-star energy and together came two worlds, two careers, and one unexpectedly perfect match. They have a daughter born through surrogacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

3) Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

When Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018, it wasn’t just their love that drew attention — it was their 26-year age gap. But the couple never flinched. Their shared love for fitness and travel continues to inspire. Whether they’re running marathons or embracing mindful living, they prove that connection isn’t about age, it’s about growing in the same direction.

4) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

When Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015, it wasn’t your typical Bollywood love story. With a 13-year age gap and an arranged setup, many were sceptical. Mira, from outside the film industry, brought balance to Shahid’s stardom. Together, they’ve built a life that blends simplicity with the spotlight. They now have two children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

5) Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love story had all the drama of a Bollywood film, including a 13-year age gap and real-life complications. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children, yet his bond with Hema only grew stronger. In 1980, they tied the knot after reportedly converting to Islam to avoid divorce.

6) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia once called Ranbir her childhood crush, and years later, she married him. With a 10-year age gap, their story unfolded like a slow-burning film. After years of dating, they married in 2022 in an intimate ceremony and later welcomed their daughter, Raha. Their story is less about the spotlight and more about finding calm in each other amidst the chaos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

7) Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu

They came from different worlds: she, born into royalty and cinematic legacy; he, a self-made actor carving his own path. With a 5-year age gap, their love story unfolded quietly, away from Bollywood’s usual buzz. They married in 2015 after years of steady companionship, choosing intimacy over extravagance.

8) Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

Their story is a legacy of love. With a 22-year age gap, their union in 1966 raised eyebrows — but for Saira, it was a dream fulfilled. She had admired him since her girlhood. He was Bollywood’s Tragedy King; she, the devoted young star who stood beside him with grace and strength.

9) Sanjay Dutt and Manyata

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata’s love story brought unexpected steadiness to a life marked by turbulence. With a 19-year age gap, their relationship began quietly and faced scepticism. But over time, Manyata proved to be Sanjay’s anchor. Married in 2008, she stood by him through legal battles, personal struggles, and reinvention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

10) Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

With a 9-year age gap and a beginning shadowed by controversy, Boney Kapoor was still married when he fell for Sridevi. Their bond weathered intense public scrutiny. They married in 1996 and gradually built a life grounded in love, family, and quiet strength.