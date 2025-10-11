Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'My True Chaand': Priyanka Chopra Melts Hearts As Nick Jonas Surprises Her On Karwa Chauth

'My True Chaand': Priyanka Chopra Melts Hearts As Nick Jonas Surprises Her On Karwa Chauth

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth in New York with Nick, who surprised her by returning from tour.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas in New York, sharing a beautiful glimpse of their intimate family celebration on Instagram.

The post, filled with warmth and gratitude, offered fans a peek into her festive moments — from emotional family traditions to adorable moments with their daughter, Malti Marie.

Nick’s Sweet Surprise

Priyanka’s caption revealed that Nick, who is currently on an intense tour, surprised her by returning home just in time for Karwa Chauth.

She wrote,“Surprise!! Daddy came home for Karwa Chauth. In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home to make sure he spends Karva Chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and when my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas Khanna to break my fast... this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand. Love you forever and always, @nickjonas.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

A Celebration of Love and Togetherness

In the first photo, Priyanka looked radiant in a black outfit with a red dupatta, her head covered as she pointed toward the moon with Nick beside her. Another candid frame captured her placing a mehendi-clad hand over Nick’s face, symbolising the festival’s love and devotion.

One of the most endearing photos showed Nick with Malti Marie, who sat beside him engrossed in her colouring book, while Priyanka lovingly rested her hand on his head. Another heart-melting moment featured Nick helping Malti draw, his hand gently guiding hers as she doodled in a notebook that had “Malti” written across the page in bold green letters.

Personal Touches and Family Traditions

A charming detail from the celebration was a coffee cup featuring an image of Priyanka and her late father imprinted on the froth — a touching nod to her roots and cherished memories. The photo series concluded with a glimpse of Malti’s little artwork next to Nick’s autograph, encapsulating the warmth of family togetherness.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka had shared an Instagram Story flaunting her Karwa Chauth mehendi, alongside tiny matching designs on Malti’s hands — a sweet mother-daughter moment that delighted fans.

Priyanka’s Festive Visit to India

Just last week, Priyanka was in Mumbai for a short two-day trip during the Durga Pooja festivities. Despite her busy schedule, she attended the North Bombay Durga Pooja Pandal, met friends from the film fraternity, fulfilled professional commitments, and relished quintessential Indian breakfasts like poha and thepla before heading back to New York.

 

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Hits China With 100% Tariffs, May Cancel Xi Jinping Meeting
Trump Hits China With 100% Tariffs, May Cancel Xi Jinping Meeting
World
6 Injured As Gunman Attacks Ahmadi Worship Place in Pakistan
6 Injured As Gunman Attacks Ahmadi Worship Place in Pakistan
India
Taliban Minister’s Press Meet In Delhi Sparks Outrage As Women Journalists Barred From Attending
Taliban Minister’s Press Meet In Delhi Sparks Outrage As Women Journalists Barred From Attending
World
Trump Signals Scrapping Meeting With Xi, Threatens China Over Rare Earth Export Controls
Trump Signals Scrapping Meeting With Xi, Threatens China Over Rare Earth Export Controls
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget