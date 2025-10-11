'My True Chaand': Priyanka Chopra Melts Hearts As Nick Jonas Surprises Her On Karwa Chauth

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas in New York, sharing a beautiful glimpse of their intimate family celebration on Instagram.

The post, filled with warmth and gratitude, offered fans a peek into her festive moments — from emotional family traditions to adorable moments with their daughter, Malti Marie.

Nick’s Sweet Surprise

Priyanka’s caption revealed that Nick, who is currently on an intense tour, surprised her by returning home just in time for Karwa Chauth.

She wrote,“Surprise!! Daddy came home for Karwa Chauth. In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home to make sure he spends Karva Chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and when my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas Khanna to break my fast... this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand. Love you forever and always, @nickjonas.”

A Celebration of Love and Togetherness

In the first photo, Priyanka looked radiant in a black outfit with a red dupatta, her head covered as she pointed toward the moon with Nick beside her. Another candid frame captured her placing a mehendi-clad hand over Nick’s face, symbolising the festival’s love and devotion.

One of the most endearing photos showed Nick with Malti Marie, who sat beside him engrossed in her colouring book, while Priyanka lovingly rested her hand on his head. Another heart-melting moment featured Nick helping Malti draw, his hand gently guiding hers as she doodled in a notebook that had “Malti” written across the page in bold green letters.

Personal Touches and Family Traditions

A charming detail from the celebration was a coffee cup featuring an image of Priyanka and her late father imprinted on the froth — a touching nod to her roots and cherished memories. The photo series concluded with a glimpse of Malti’s little artwork next to Nick’s autograph, encapsulating the warmth of family togetherness.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka had shared an Instagram Story flaunting her Karwa Chauth mehendi, alongside tiny matching designs on Malti’s hands — a sweet mother-daughter moment that delighted fans.

Priyanka’s Festive Visit to India

Just last week, Priyanka was in Mumbai for a short two-day trip during the Durga Pooja festivities. Despite her busy schedule, she attended the North Bombay Durga Pooja Pandal, met friends from the film fraternity, fulfilled professional commitments, and relished quintessential Indian breakfasts like poha and thepla before heading back to New York.