Private investigator Tanya Puri recently opened up about one of her most shocking Bollywood cases, involving a well-known female actor allegedly leading a double life.

Appearing on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, Tanya was asked if there was any case from the film industry that had particularly stood out in her career. Without naming anyone, she described a case that, she said, exposed the stark contrast between an actress’s public image and her private reality.

"An actress working as an escort"

“She is an actress who has been a part of this industry for quite some time. She wasn’t getting a lot of work at one point in her career, and her image in the industry is very clean and reputable. She is also romantically involved with someone, but that is all just for show,” Puri revealed.

According to Tanya, when the actress’s career slowed down, she allegedly began working as an escort to maintain her extravagant lifestyle. “The actor is actually working in the capacity of an escort. She meets people and charges money for her appearances. That is one such case where the guy she was with came to us and said, ‘I feel like she is cheating on me.’ When we started monitoring her, we realised that she was involved with multiple people. Her companion is not from the industry, and she goes around the country and makes special appearances because she likes that kind of high lifestyle,” she shared.

"Partner didn't call off the relationship"

Tanya also claimed that these arrangements were formalised through legal contracts. “The partner never wanted to call off the relationship, even after learning what was going on. He wanted to talk to her behind closed doors and confront her. He did not break that relationship, and it’s because of the money that was coming in. The money was helping their lives and the joint business they run together,” she said.

Concluding her account, Tanya said that such cases require the utmost confidentiality. “These kinds of cases are very high profile, and you have to maintain the highest level of secrecy. You do that in all other cases as well, but these cases have a lot more riding on them,” she added.