Weekend OTT Watchlist: Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, Kalamkaval Lead This Weekend's Streaming Picks

This weekend, streaming platforms are rolling out a diverse lineup of films, series, and documentaries, giving viewers a little something for every mood — from high-stakes crime dramas to epic war tales and heartwarming romances. Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and SonyLIV.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

The crime thriller series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web landed on Netflix on January 14. Starring Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, the seven-episode show, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed alongside Raghav Jairath, follows an elite customs task force as they go after a sophisticated international smuggling ring operating through Mumbai’s airport.

Packed with tense procedural drama and cat-and-mouse strategy, the series also stars Sharad Kelkar and Amruta Khanvilkar, giving audiences a glimpse into the high-pressure, often unseen world of airport smuggling investigations.

120 Bahadur

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 16, 120 Bahadur is a gripping Hindi historical war drama inspired by the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, leading 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment in a heroic last stand against an overwhelmingly larger Chinese force in the icy heights of Ladakh.

Blending heart-pounding combat with emotional storytelling, the film pays tribute to courage, camaraderie, and sacrifice, offering a cinematic retelling of one of India’s most legendary military battles.

Kalamkaval

The Malayalam crime thriller Kalamkaval premiered on SonyLIV on January 16. Mammootty stars as a seasoned police officer tracking a cunning serial killer who terrorizes the city. Brimming with suspense, psychological tension, and edge-of-your-seat drama, the film explores the high-stakes cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and a criminal mastermind. Mammootty’s intense performance anchors the gripping narrative, making it a must-watch for fans of dark, realistic crime stories.

The Rip

Also on Netflix from January 16, The Rip is a gritty crime thriller featuring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as Miami narcotics officers whose trust is tested when a routine operation uncovers millions of dollars hidden in an abandoned stash house. What begins as a promising breakthrough spirals into tension, suspicion, and shifting alliances, with every decision carrying heavy consequences.

Can This Love Be Translated?

The Korean romantic-comedy Can This Love Be Translated? dropped on Netflix on January 16. It follows Joo Ho-jin, a skilled multilingual interpreter, and Cha Mu-hee, a globally renowned actor with a vibrant personality. Hired to interpret for Mu-hee on a TV show spanning Japan, Canada, Italy, and beyond, Ho-jin and Mu-hee gradually discover a deeper connection, navigating cultural differences and misunderstandings along the way. The series asks a universal question: can love truly be translated?

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

Finally, for fans of the supernatural, Netflix released One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 on January 12. The documentary offers an intimate look behind the scenes of the show’s final season, covering set design, special effects, rehearsals, and emotional reflections from cast and crew. A heartfelt farewell to a cultural phenomenon, the special celebrates the legacy of Stranger Things while giving fans a glimpse of the magic behind the cameras.