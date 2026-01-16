Weekend OTT Watchlist: Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, Kalamkaval Lead This Weekend's Streaming Picks

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTWeekend OTT Watchlist: Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, Kalamkaval Lead This Weekend's Streaming Picks

This weekend, streaming fans have plenty to binge: Taskaree’s high-stakes crime, 120 Bahadur’s heroic war story, Mammootty’s Kalamkaval, and the heartwarming romance Can This Love Be Translated?

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 07:13 PM (IST)

This weekend, streaming platforms are rolling out a diverse lineup of films, series, and documentaries, giving viewers a little something for every mood — from high-stakes crime dramas to epic war tales and heartwarming romances. Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and SonyLIV.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

The crime thriller series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web landed on Netflix on January 14. Starring Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, the seven-episode show, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed alongside Raghav Jairath, follows an elite customs task force as they go after a sophisticated international smuggling ring operating through Mumbai’s airport.

Packed with tense procedural drama and cat-and-mouse strategy, the series also stars Sharad Kelkar and Amruta Khanvilkar, giving audiences a glimpse into the high-pressure, often unseen world of airport smuggling investigations.

120 Bahadur

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 16, 120 Bahadur is a gripping Hindi historical war drama inspired by the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, leading 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment in a heroic last stand against an overwhelmingly larger Chinese force in the icy heights of Ladakh.

Blending heart-pounding combat with emotional storytelling, the film pays tribute to courage, camaraderie, and sacrifice, offering a cinematic retelling of one of India’s most legendary military battles.

Kalamkaval

The Malayalam crime thriller Kalamkaval premiered on SonyLIV on January 16. Mammootty stars as a seasoned police officer tracking a cunning serial killer who terrorizes the city. Brimming with suspense, psychological tension, and edge-of-your-seat drama, the film explores the high-stakes cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and a criminal mastermind. Mammootty’s intense performance anchors the gripping narrative, making it a must-watch for fans of dark, realistic crime stories.

The Rip

Also on Netflix from January 16, The Rip is a gritty crime thriller featuring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as Miami narcotics officers whose trust is tested when a routine operation uncovers millions of dollars hidden in an abandoned stash house. What begins as a promising breakthrough spirals into tension, suspicion, and shifting alliances, with every decision carrying heavy consequences.

Can This Love Be Translated?

The Korean romantic-comedy Can This Love Be Translated? dropped on Netflix on January 16. It follows Joo Ho-jin, a skilled multilingual interpreter, and Cha Mu-hee, a globally renowned actor with a vibrant personality. Hired to interpret for Mu-hee on a TV show spanning Japan, Canada, Italy, and beyond, Ho-jin and Mu-hee gradually discover a deeper connection, navigating cultural differences and misunderstandings along the way. The series asks a universal question: can love truly be translated?

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

Finally, for fans of the supernatural, Netflix released One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 on January 12. The documentary offers an intimate look behind the scenes of the show’s final season, covering set design, special effects, rehearsals, and emotional reflections from cast and crew. A heartfelt farewell to a cultural phenomenon, the special celebrates the legacy of Stranger Things while giving fans a glimpse of the magic behind the cameras.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
