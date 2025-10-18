Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
They Call Him OG OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan’s 2025 Blockbuster

Pawan Kalyan's blockbuster Telugu film, 'They Call Him OG', directed by Sujeeth, will stream on OTT from October 23 in five languages.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After creating box office history, They Call Him OG — Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film of 2025 — is now gearing up for its digital debut. Just three weeks after its theatrical release, the action-packed crime drama is all set to stream on Netflix.

When and Where to Watch They Call Him OG on OTT

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG will begin streaming on Netflix India from October 23. Announcing the update, Netflix India took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film with the caption: “Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back. Watch They Call Him OG, out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. #TheyCallHimOGOnNetflix.”

Box Office Record-Breaker

Earlier this month, the makers revealed that the film had crossed an impressive ₹300 crore worldwide in just 11 days, making it the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

With a domestic haul of ₹255.2 crore, They Call Him OG surpassed Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam starring Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It also outperformed the fantasy hit HanuMan, which had collected ₹295 crore.

Despite mixed reviews from critics upon release, the film’s massive success at the box office solidified its status as a commercial juggernaut.

About They Call Him OG

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, with Emraan portraying a ruthless antagonist. The supporting cast includes Arjun Das, Priyanka Mohan, and Prakash Raj.

Released theatrically on September 25, They Call Him OG blends stylized action with deep emotional undertones, tracing the story of Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan) — a samurai-turned-gangster who returns to the violent underworld he once left behind for love.

When danger looms over his mentor Satya Dada (Prakash Raj), Ojas returns to Mumbai to take on crime lord Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi) and his gang in a bloody showdown. The film concludes with an exciting tease for a potential sequel, leaving fans eager for more.

Streaming from October 23

Fans who missed the film in theatres can now catch the adrenaline-filled drama from October 23 on Netflix, available in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With its record-breaking box office numbers, star-studded cast, and sleek storytelling, They Call Him OG promises to make a grand impact in its digital run as well.

 

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
