The Paper: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Where To Watch The Office Spinoff

HomeEntertainmentOTTThe Paper: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Where To Watch The Office Spinoff

Peacock has released The Paper, the first spinoff of The Office. All 10 episodes are now streaming, with Oscar Nuñez reprising his role. A second season is already confirmed.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 07:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fans of 'The Office' have a brand-new reason to celebrate. Peacock has dropped 'The Paper', the first official spinoff of the iconic workplace sitcom, with all 10 episodes of Season 1 made available at launch on September 4.

The show comes from Greg Daniels, the creative mind behind the US version of 'The Office', and promises to capture the same mockumentary-style humor that made its predecessor a cultural landmark.

A fresh setup with a familiar touch

At the center of The Paper is Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), a toilet paper salesman unexpectedly reassigned to take charge of the Toledo Truth Teller,  a struggling local newspaper owned by a large paper company.

Filmed in the same documentary format as 'The Office', the series explores newsroom politics, intergenerational clashes, and the challenges of keeping print journalism afloat in the digital age.

Longtime fans will be thrilled to see a familiar face return: Oscar Nuñez reprises his role as Oscar Martínez, marking a direct tie back to the original series.

Cast and special appearances

The new ensemble features Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key.

Guest stars for Season 1 include Eric Rahill (The Bear), Allan Havey (Seinfeld), Duane Shepherd Sr (Parks & Rec), Molly Ephraim, Nancy Lenehan, Mo Welch, and Nate Jackson.

Release schedule and renewal news

Each episode runs about 30 minutes. Though Peacock initially planned a staggered rollout, the platform opted to release all 10 episodes at once after receiving strong early reviews.

International fans don’t have to wait long either: the series dropped in the UK on September 5 via NOW and Sky, with the first two episodes airing on TV that same evening. Viewers across Europe, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand received access in sync with regional time zones.

Adding to the excitement, Peacock confirmed The Paper had been renewed for a second season ahead of its debut, ensuring the story won’t end anytime soon.

