Shefali Shah Admits Feeling 'Tense' Ahead Of Delhi Crime Season 3: 'I'm Freaking Out'

Shefali Shah confessed she’s feeling anxious ahead of Delhi Crime Season 3’s release, saying she just wants to stay true to her character Vartika as the series returns with a gripping new case.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Actor Shefali Shah on Tuesday said she is feeling tense as the the third season of "Delhi Crime", her International Emmy winning show, nears its release.

The actor returns in the central role of DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in the show's new chapter in which her cop character investigates a nationwide human trafficking case.

"I started to feel the pressure yesterday. When we are doing the show, I don't get into it thinking, 'Oh God, this won the Emmy and I have to better it'. I just have to be true to Vartika. There is a need for every actor to prove that I am the best and I will do better but that's not the thing I want to do. I just want to be as true to her as I can be. And now I am very tense. I am freaking out," Shah said at the trailer launch event of the show.

The actor said she still remember the first time she met her co-stars Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal, who essays the roles of Bhupendra Singh and Neeti Singh, respectively.

"It was the beginning of season one, a day before shoot. We did not have any time to do readings. We had not met before and we had one entire cast reading. The next day, we started shooting and it was like Bhupendra and Vartika have been together forever.

"I remember the reactions after (Season) one and two. So many people said, 'We wish we had a relationship like Bhupinder and Vartika'. I genuinely feel Madam-sir (her character) is as good as the team is and I'm very lucky. I have a terrific team with me and we have a lot of fun." Dugal said returning to the show feels both "familiar and unfamiliar".

"I just feel very attached to this part every time I go back to it. And I'm surprised by my own emotional reaction to it, actually, because I've grown up. I've gone beyond being emotionally attached to things. I'm a professional. I do my job and I come back.

But no, this show always sucks me in in a very special way," she said.

"..It's just such a beautiful journey to see her grow and watch Neeti grow and watch myself grow since 2018. (It) is when we started filming the show. It's been a very beautiful journey." Apoorva Bakshi, the show's executive producer, said as a series, "Delhi Crime" always holds a mirror to society.

"...If we don't look away like she (Vartika) never does, we may be in a better place. Society might improve. I think that's the biggest takeaway from the show," she said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
Shefali Shah Delhi Crime Season 3
