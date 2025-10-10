Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Search The Naina Murder Case Review: A Gripping Murder Mystery That Keeps You Guessing

Search The Naina Murder Case is a gripping six-episode web series with suspense, twists, and strong performances, keeping viewers hooked from start to finish on Jio Hotstar.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Search The Naina Murder Case review: Lately, the Indian digital space seems flooded with web series—sometimes too many, often stretching ideas to the limit. But every once in a while, a series comes along that genuinely captivates. Search The Naina Murder Case, now streaming on Jio Hotstar, is one such example. Adapted from the Danish series Forbrydelsen, it spans six episodes, each roughly 35 minutes long, keeping viewers engaged with a gripping narrative and carefully layered suspense.

Search The Naina Murder Case story

The series kicks off with the discovery of a young girl’s clothes, leading to the shocking revelation that Naina, a college student, has gone missing. Soon after, her body is found. The case lands in the hands of ACP Sunita Das, who is on her last day in the police force and desperate to preserve her marriage while balancing a career in law enforcement.

Joining her is new ACP Jai Kanwal, whose approach to investigation differs sharply from Sunita’s. Both must navigate their contrasting styles to uncover the truth. Who killed Naina? How will the investigation unfold? You’ll have to watch all six episodes to find out.

What works in Search The Naina Murder Case

Search The Naina Murder Case builds suspense effectively. While the first episode feels slightly slow, the pace picks up rapidly, with twists and turns that will leave you guessing. Typical of murder mysteries, some characters appear suspicious, though your assumptions may not always be correct. Subplots are woven seamlessly, adding depth and keeping the audience engaged. For parents, the story may resonate even more, evoking concern for children in similar situations.

Acting

Konkona Sen shines as ACP Sunita Das, capturing the tension of a woman balancing family and duty with nuance and credibility. Surya Sharma fits the role of ACP Jai Kanwal perfectly, bringing the right intensity to the character. Shiv Pandit impresses as a young political leader, while Shraddha Das delivers a compelling performance as the leader’s cunning right-hand, combining charm and cunning effortlessly. Supporting actors complement the leads, each fully inhabiting their roles.

Writing and direction

The series benefits from sharp writing by Radhika Anand and Shreya Karunakaram, while Rohan Sippy’s direction ensures every character and subplot is utilized effectively. The narrative never feels stretched; the six episodes are concise, with a tight story arc that’s one of the series’ strongest points.

Final Verdict

Overall, Search The Naina Murder Case is a well-crafted, entertaining web series that successfully keeps viewers hooked with suspense, strong performances, and intelligent storytelling. For fans of murder mysteries, it’s a must-watch—you won’t be disappointed.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Konkona Sen Naina Murder Case
Read more
