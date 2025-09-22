Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salman & Aamir To Share Untold Friendship Stories On Kajol-Twinkle's New Talk Show

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will open up about their friendship, fun memories, and film journey on the premiere episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, streaming Sept 25 on Prime Video.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 04:23 PM (IST)

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to take fans on a trip down memory lane as they gear up to share never-heard-before stories about their decades-long friendship on the premiere episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.

The much-awaited first episode promises a delightful mix of fun, nostalgia, and heartwarming moments as the two iconic actors open up about their journey in the film industry, their first film together, and countless memories that have defined their bond.

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Premiere

Announcing Salman and Aamir as the show’s inaugural guests, the makers on Monday dropped a vibrant poster featuring the two Khans with hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. The caption read, “clearing our calendars because the stars are aligning this Thursday #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.”

The quirky poster shows Aamir and Salman seated on a bike while Kajol and Twinkle hilariously pull the rope attached to it—perfectly setting the tone for the fun-filled episode.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Promo Highlights & Teasing Banter

Earlier, the makers unveiled a promo that quickly grabbed attention, especially for the candid moments between Salman and Aamir. Towards the end of the teaser, Twinkle teased Salman about his “stuck expression.”

Without missing a beat, the Tiger 3 star cracked a self-deprecating joke, saying, “I am only surviving on the three expressions still in date,” leaving Kajol, Twinkle, and Aamir in splits.

Star-Studded Line-Up Ahead

Besides the Khans, the talk show boasts an impressive guest list, including Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, and Chunky Pandey, among others.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Prime Video’s latest offering, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, premieres on September 25 in over 240 countries and territories, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

Kajol on Hosting the Show

Reflecting on her debut as a host, Kajol shared, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry the audience is always curious about.”

 

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
