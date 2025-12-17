Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTPriyanka Chopra Jonas Brings The Laughs As The Great Indian Kapil Show Returns With Season 4

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Brings The Laughs As The Great Indian Kapil Show Returns With Season 4

Priyanka Chopra Jonas kicks off The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 as Kapil Sharma unveils a new avatar, ramps up the chaos and sets the tone for a laughter-packed Netflix return

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to flag off the season 4 of the streaming sketch comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The first episode of the season is set to stream on December 20.

The new season opens with the show host Kapil Sharma expanding his MastiVerse, introducing his newest on-stage avatar, Raja, and instantly dialling up the madness.

As the show kicks off, Kapil’s imagination runs riot, wondering what would happen if he woke up one morning as Priyanka herself, setting the stage for chaos only this show can deliver. The episode moved into uncontrollable laughter, when Priyanka saying she hadn’t laughed this hard in a long time, while Krushna’s Largemata makes a bold, laugh-out-loud request that sends the conversation straight to Hollywood.

Elsewhere during the episode, a throwback to how Twitter played cupid in Priyanka’s real-life romance sparked instant laughs, only to boomerang straight back when Kapil’s own online past comes under the spotlight.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ marks comedian Kapil Sharma’s return to long-format television comedy after a gap and his first collaboration with Netflix.

The show is produced by K9 Productions, led by Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan. The format combines sketch comedy, stand-up monologues, celebrity interviews, and audience interaction. The core cast includes Kapil Sharma as host, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, with Archana Puran Singh appearing as the show’s regular judge.

The show is filmed on an indoor set with a live audience and follows a weekly episode release model on Netflix. Its launch was significant as it reunited Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on the same platform after several years. The series focuses on clean, family-friendly humour and conversational comedy rather than scripted storytelling.

The new season is set to drop on Netflix on December 20, 2025.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Delhi NCR
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
Punjab
Punjab Panchayat Results: AAP Wins 3 Seats in Kapurthala, Leads Statewide
Punjab Panchayat Results: AAP Wins 3 Seats in Kapurthala, Leads Statewide
States
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
World
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
PM Praliamentry Address: PM Modi Praises Ethiopia’s Heritage, Strengthens Ties in Parliamentary Address
Goa NightClub Fire : Luthra Brothers Reach Goa, to Be Produced Before Court Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget