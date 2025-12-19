OTT Watchlist: Crime, Glamour And Thrills With Raat Akeli Hai, Emily In Paris S5 And More

From chilling crime thrillers to glossy comfort watches and a post-apocalyptic return, the streaming slate this week has something for every mood. Here’s a curated look at the newest titles dropping across platforms that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Mrs Deshpande

JioHotstar

A spine-chilling cat-and-mouse thriller, Mrs Deshpande opens with a disturbing déjà vu: a series of murders mirrors crimes committed 25 years ago by a convicted serial killer. To track the copycat, the police bring the original murderer, Mrs Deshpande, out of prison and into a safehouse. She agrees to cooperate on one condition — she will work only with Inspector Tejas Phadke, unaware that he is her son.

Adapted from the French series La Mante, the Indian version reshapes the narrative with a distinct cultural and emotional lens. The murders are quieter, the menace more restrained, and Mrs Deshpande emerges as an unsettlingly ordinary housewife. Directed by Nagesh Kuknoor, the series stars Madhuri Dixit, Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee and others.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Netflix

Honey Trehan returns to the noir world of Raat Akeli Hai with a new mystery set in Kanpur. Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprises his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav, who is called to investigate the brutal killing of the powerful Bansal family inside their ancestral mansion.

What unfolds is a layered investigation steeped in privilege, superstition, greed and long-buried secrets. Written by Smita Singh, the film peels back one revelation at a time, ensuring no character is free of suspicion. Backed by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the ensemble cast includes Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Deepti Naval, Rajat Kapoor, Revathy, Ila Arun, Sanjay Kapoor, Akhilendra Mishra and others.

Four More Shots Please! (Final Season)

Prime Video

It’s a full-circle moment for fans as Four More Shots Please! returns for its final season. Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo reunite as the unapologetic quartet ready to close this chapter of friendship, love and self-discovery.

The Emmy-nominated series, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, leans into maturity, emotional growth and unfinished business. Written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the season also sees familiar faces like Prateik Smita Patil, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman return, alongside new additions including Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Roofman

Lionsgate Play

Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman stars Channing Tatum as Jeffrey Manchester, a former soldier and struggling father who turns to an unusual life of crime — robbing McDonald’s outlets by breaking in through their roofs.

After a daring prison escape, Jeffrey hides in plain sight, secretly living inside a Toys ‘R’ Us store for months. Trouble brews when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mother, and his carefully balanced double life begins to crumble. What follows is a tense, character-driven crime drama that blends romance, suspense and inevitability.

Emily in Paris Season 5

Netflix

Emily Cooper’s world expands beyond Paris this season as she sets her sights on Rome. As creator Darren Star puts it, “This season is a tale of two cities: Rome and Paris. Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level.”

The globe-trotting doesn’t stop there, with other European cities entering the mix. High fashion, workplace chaos and romantic entanglements remain at the heart of the series as Emily navigates new beginnings while old complications refuse to fade.

Fallout Season 2

Prime Video

Fallout returns after a breakout first season, picking up in the aftermath of its explosive finale. The story shifts deeper into the Mojave wasteland and the ruins of New Vegas, where survivors of luxury fallout shelters confront the brutal reality of the world their ancestors escaped.

Set 200 years after the apocalypse, the series balances dark humour with violent chaos and expansive world-building. Starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner, Season 2 promises higher stakes and an even stranger universe.