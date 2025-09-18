Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release: India’s Biggest Animated Hit Roars Onto Netflix

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha is finally heading to OTT after a record-breaking theatrical run. Missed watching it on the big screen? Don’t worry—you can now catch the much-talked-about film from the comfort of your home as it arrives on Netflix on September 19.

Mahavatar Narsimha on Netflix

On Thursday, the official X handle of Netflix India unveiled the film’s poster and captioned it, "The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom 🦁💥"

The announcement left fans excited as the film, which created waves in theatres, gears up for its digital premiere.

Box Office Success and Franchise Plans

Mahavatar Narsimha opened with modest expectations but went on to smash box office records, collecting ₹300 crore globally. Directed by Ashwin Kumar and backed by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, the movie narrates the story of Prahlad and the rise of Mahavatar Narsimha, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The film is the first installment of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe (MCU), a seven-part franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. Upcoming titles in the series include:

Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031)

Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

Mahavatar Kalki (2035–2037)

Director Ashwin Kumar on Bringing Heritage Stories to Screen

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ashwin Kumar emphasized the importance of reviving cultural storytelling on a grand scale. He said, “I believe that there has been a vacuum of our ethnic, cultural and heritage stories coming to the big screen, which they truly deserve. But somehow, unfortunately, these films have not been made to be seen on that kind of scale. But it's about time we change it, because it is quite apparent the kind of vacuum and the kind of demand that's there."

"I feel it's our onus as creators, as producers, as directors, to really bring it forth. Because this is also not just a film, it's the echo of our ancestors and our land and our history. It needs to be brought back, so that the virtues really get, you know, embedded forward into the generations.”