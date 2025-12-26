Looking Back: Seven Female-Centric OTT Series From 2025 To Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTLooking Back: Seven Female-Centric OTT Series From 2025 To Watch

From Four More Shots Please! to Made in Heaven, here are seven women-led OTT series that explore friendship, ambition, and modern womanhood.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With the return of Four More Shots Please! for its fourth season, conversations around female friendships have once again found their way back into the spotlight. The series continues to resonate because it captures something deeply familiar — the messiness, comfort, disagreements, and unwavering support that come with having women by your side through different stages of life.

As more viewers opt for quieter evenings over crowded social plans, women-led shows have increasingly become a preferred choice. These stories explore ambition, identity, vulnerability, and courage, offering narratives that feel personal yet universal. Indian OTT platforms, in particular, have steadily expanded their slate of female-centric content that reflects the many realities of womanhood.

If Season 4 of Four More Shots Please! left you craving similar stories, here are seven women-driven series worth adding to your watchlist.

Four More Shots Please! – Amazon Prime Video

Now four seasons strong, the show continues to follow the lives of four women navigating careers, relationships, personal growth, and emotional setbacks. Its focus on friendship remains its strongest anchor, making it one of the most recognisable female-led series on Indian OTT.

Call Me Bae – Amazon Prime Video

Led by Ananya Panday, Call Me Bae revolves around reinvention and resilience. When its protagonist faces an unexpected fall from privilege, she leans on her friends to rebuild her sense of purpose, highlighting how chosen family often becomes a source of strength.

Cutting Chai – Chana Jor OTT

This micro-series stands out for its short, relatable episodes that explore everyday conversations, ambitions, and emotional crossroads. The format keeps things grounded, focusing on moments that feel drawn from real life rather than heightened drama.

Girls Hostel – Amazon miniTV

Set in a college hostel, the show captures youthful friendships, independence, and personal discovery. With humour at its core, it reflects how shared experiences shape identity and lifelong bonds.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives – Netflix

Beyond glamour and pop-culture chatter, the series looks at women navigating friendships, ambition, and self-image under constant public attention, offering insight into evolving identities.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo – Disney+ Hotstar

This crime drama subverts expectations by placing women at the centre of power, authority, and action. It challenges traditional roles and expands the scope of female-led storytelling.

Made in Heaven – Amazon Prime Video

Against the backdrop of grand weddings, the series explores women dealing with professional ambition, emotional conflict, and social expectations, making it a standout for layered storytelling.

As the year winds down, staying in doesn’t have to feel like missing out. Sometimes, the best way to unwind is through stories about women — their friendships, resilience, and journeys of rediscovery.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Female-centric Series Women-led OTT Shows Four More Shots Please Season 4 Indian Web Series Women Female Friendship Shows Women Stories OTT
Photo Gallery

