Haq OTT Release: Yami Gautam–Emraan Hashmi Film Now Streaming On Netflix

HomeEntertainmentOTTHaq OTT Release: Yami Gautam–Emraan Hashmi Film Now Streaming On Netflix

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s social drama Haq is now streaming on Netflix. The film explores gender justice and legal reform after its theatrical release in 2025.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 12:09 PM (IST)

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s socially charged film Haq has officially made its OTT debut. After its theatrical release in November 2025, the film is now available for streaming on Netflix, giving audiences a second chance to engage with its powerful narrative around justice, gender rights, and personal resilience.

The announcement was made by Yami Gautam herself, who shared the update with fans on social media, marking a significant moment for the film’s digital journey.

Yami Gautam Announces OTT Release on Social Media

On Friday, Yami took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to confirm the film’s arrival on Netflix. Sharing the official poster, she wrote, “Streaming now on @NetflixIndia #HAQ 🙏🏻.” The post quickly caught attention, especially among viewers who had missed the film during its theatrical run.

 

The OTT release positions Haq to reach a wider audience, particularly those drawn to issue-based cinema and courtroom dramas.

Inside the Story: A Woman’s Fight for Justice

Directed as a hard-hitting social drama, Haq follows the journey of Shazia, played by Yami Gautam Dhar. Shazia is married to Abbas Khan, a wealthy lawyer portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. Her life takes a devastating turn when Abbas brings home a second wife and abruptly ends their marriage by pronouncing triple talaq.

The narrative then shifts focus to Shazia’s legal battle as she fights to reclaim her dignity and rights within a complex socio-legal system. The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh in pivotal supporting roles, adding emotional depth and nuance to the story.

Critical Reception and Box Office Performance

Produced by Junglee Pictures in collaboration with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq continues Junglee Pictures’ legacy of backing socially relevant stories. The film was widely appreciated by critics for its performances and subject matter, though it struggled commercially.

Despite being mounted on a reported budget of ₹40 crore, the film earned close to ₹30 crore at the box office, falling short of expectations.

Earlier, reacting to the positive critical response, Yami Gautam had shared her thoughts online, writing, “The power of ‘Word of mouth’. No foul play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from a trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘ HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life."

With its Netflix release, Haq now gets an opportunity to resonate with a broader audience and continue conversations around justice, reform, and women’s rights.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
