From Meltdowns To Redemption: Charlie Sheen Opens Up In Netflix’s Tell-All

Los Angeles: The “Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen, who saw his career plummet over substance abuse and public breakdowns is ready to “open up like never before” in the upcoming Netflix two-part documentary “aka Charlie Sheen”.

Releasing this September, the documentary will chronicle Sheen’s own experience. It will also include the view point of actors and crew members who may have been affected by Sheen’s past behaviour, Netflix announced on its website.

Sheen’s former co-stars, friends, and ex-wife Denise Richards will be featured in the documentary. Also present will be former “Two and a Half Men” co-star Jon Cryer and creator Chuck Lorre, who Sheen publicly clashed with. Sean Penn, Chris Tucker, Heidi Fleiss, Brooke Mueller and Ramon Estevez will also feature in the series.

The series will be directed by Andrew Renzi, who has developed other documentaries for the streamer in the past, including “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet” and “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child”.

“With seven years of sobriety behind him, Sheen is able to open up like never before, tackling the rumors, scandals, and self-inflicted chaos that have always threatened to cut him down. With humor, heartbreak, and refreshing honesty, he reflects on his wildest moments and the hard lessons that followed,” Netflix shared.

It was not straightforward, however, to invite Sheen, the press release revealed.

“He did not want to make a documentary,” Renzi told Netflix, discussing how Sheen was apprehensive at first.

“Who better to reveal these kinds of things and to talk about these missteps? I find that to be a beautiful arc,” Renzi added.

Known for “Spin City”, “Being John Malkovich” and “Anger Management”, Sheen’s career saw a downturn during his run in “Two and a Half Men”. Sheen had a prior history of drug abuse, and suffered a stroke in 1998 after an overdose.

His ex-wife Denise Richards filed for divorce in 2005 over his addiction.

After publicly conflicting with “Two and a Half Men” creator, Sheen was dismissed from the show, and his role was reprised by “That 70’s Show” actor Ashton Kutcher.

The documentary is slated for a September 10 release on Netflix.

