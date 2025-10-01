Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Aryan Khan's Debut To Saiyaara's Streaming Reign: Netflix Made September Unmissable

From Aryan Khan’s Debut To Saiyaara’s Streaming Reign: Netflix Made September Unmissable

Netflix dominated September with a diverse range of content. Aryan Khan's debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," and the romance "Saiyaara" topped charts.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

September proved to be a blockbuster month for Netflix, cementing its place as the ultimate hub for entertainment. With a dazzling mix of global premieres, buzzy blockbusters, chart-topping films, and much-loved finales, the streaming giant offered something for every mood and taste.

Whether at house parties, family get-togethers, or across social media timelines, these titles sparked conversations and kept audiences hooked all month long.

Here’s a look at what made September on Netflix truly unforgettable:

The Ba***ds of Bollywood – Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

Aryan Khan’s much-awaited debut as a director landed with a bang. Bold, self-aware, and unapologetically fun, this masala entertainer has captured global attention with its sharp take on the film industry. With its blockbuster appeal, the series is trending in 14 countries and currently sits at #4 on Netflix’s Weekly Global Top 10 Non-English Shows list.

Saiyaara – The Romance That Redefined the Genre

One of the highest-grossing love stories of 2025, Saiyaara has seamlessly transitioned its magic to streaming. The film raced to the top, claiming the #1 spot on Netflix’s Weekly Global Top 10 Non-English Films list. It stormed into Top 10 charts across 21 countries, including Australia and Canada, and clinched the top position in nine of them.

The Great Indian Kapil Show – The Grand Finale

Kapil Sharma wrapped up his fan-favorite show with a finale that was equal parts hilarious and heartwarming. Packed with his signature wit and star-studded appearances, the send-off had fans laughing, cheering, and already nostalgic for their weekend dose of comedy.

Dhadak 2 – A Bold New Chapter in Love

Reimagining the beloved tale with fresh perspective, Dhadak 2 delves into complex themes of love, identity, and societal divides. With Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi delivering powerful performances, the film proved that some love stories only grow stronger with time.

Mahavtar Narsimha – Mythology Meets Spectacle

Grand in scale and rich in storytelling, Mahavtar Narsimha became a standout in Netflix’s September lineup. A visual extravaganza steeped in Indian tradition, it blends mythology, devotion, and drama into a gripping cinematic experience. Loved by fans for its visuals and emotional depth, the film broke into Netflix’s Weekly Global Top 10 Non-English Films within its very first week.

Inspector Zende – A Gritty Yet Funny Cop Drama

Inspector Zende struck a rare balance between tension and humor, thanks to Manoj Bajpayee’s powerful performance as a tough but relatable cop and Jim Sarbh’s charismatic turn as a conman. Inspired by real events, the film has been trending on Netflix’s Weekly Global Top 10 Non-English Films for two weeks straight.

The Global Phenomenon

Wednesday Part 2 Returns

The much-anticipated return of Netflix’s global sensation Wednesday had fans rejoicing. With Jenna Ortega back as the gothic yet endearing Wednesday Addams, the new season delivered more mystery, charm, and thrills, keeping audiences under the Nevermore Academy spell.

Kingdom – Vijay Deverakonda Like Never Before

Kingdom presented Vijay Deverakonda in a fresh, action-packed avatar, alongside Bhagyashri Borse, in a spy thriller full of twists, raw emotions, and edge-of-the-seat action. The Telugu hit has been trending in Netflix’s Weekly Global Top 10 Non-English Films for three consecutive weeks.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty – Netflix’s K-Wave Continues

Building on the success of KPop Demon Hunters, this charming K-drama mixed food, romance, and time travel into a delightful gourmet of entertainment. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty added another jewel to Netflix’s ever-growing Korean wave, winning hearts worldwide.

 

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Netflix Saiyaara The Bads Of Bollywood
Read more
