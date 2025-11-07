Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Farah Khan Wins The Internet With Graceful Response To Kajol's 'Relevance' Comment

Farah Khan’s graceful response to Kajol’s “relevance” remark on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle is winning hearts online, with fans praising her for shutting down the comment with dignity.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 09:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently joined Kajol and Twinkle Khanna on their talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, but what was meant to be a lighthearted conversation quickly turned into an internet talking point. A remark made by Kajol about Farah’s “relevance” in the industry didn’t sit well with viewers — though many lauded Farah for her graceful yet firm response.

Farah Khan’s dignified reply to Kajol’s ‘relevant’ remark

In a clip that has been making rounds online, Kajol is seen saying, “And you are relevant till today, and at least you believe that you are relevant.” To this, Farah calmly responded, “Yeah, see I don’t like that word, Kajol, because I feel every person is relevant in some way or the other, even if you’re not working.”

When Kajol tried to clarify her statement, saying, “I mean that when you feel like you are relevant,” Farah added, “So I always felt I’m relevant to my children or to my husband or to my mum or, you know, even I think that’s a bad word somehow, no? It puts down people who are not going out and working actively.”

Is this even a question? Farah 👏
byu/shawerma114 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Farah’s composed response instantly struck a chord with netizens, who praised her for addressing the comment with thoughtfulness and grace.

Netizens rally behind Farah

Social media quickly lit up with reactions supporting Farah. One user wrote, “Farah Khan is the greenest flag of Bollywood.” Another commented, “Loved what Farah said here. Kajol made a huge mistake by agreeing to do this show. Hope this doesn’t affect her legacy in the long run.”

A viewer remarked, “Loved how Farah shut her down — they finally got a taste of their own medicine,” while another said, “At this point, they should decide not to release further episodes. Everyone can’t be Karan Johar.”

A fan also praised Farah’s sensitivity, writing, “Farah, you are so thoughtful. You understand the power a word carries. Everywhere you go and everyone you meet is not only touched but elevated by your pure intentions. We love you so much @farahkhankunder.”

Their recent work

On the professional front, Farah Khan recently choreographed Gafoor, a dance number from Aryan Khan’s upcoming directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia. The song has already become a fan favourite. She also continues to entertain audiences with her cooking vlogs, where she interacts with celebrities over food and conversation.

Kajol, meanwhile, was last seen in Sarzameen and currently co-hosts Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 09:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Twinkle Khanna Kajol
