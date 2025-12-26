Eko OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Malayalam Mystery Thriller

Malayalam mystery thriller Eko, which drew strong word-of-mouth during its theatrical run, is now set to reach a wider audience with its digital premiere. Viewers who missed the film on the big screen will soon be able to stream it at home, as Netflix India has officially announced its OTT release date.

Eko OTT release date announced by Netflix India

On Friday, Netflix India confirmed that Eko will premiere on the platform on December 31. The streaming giant shared the update on its official Instagram handle along with the film’s poster.

“There’s a lot of secrets hidden in the forests, will the answers be there too? Watch Eko on Netflix, out 31st December, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.”

The film will be available in multiple languages, making it accessible to audiences beyond Kerala.

Dinjith Ayyathan and Bahul Ramesh reunite after Kishkindha Kaandam

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, Eko is written and shot by Bahul Ramesh. The trio previously collaborated on Kishkindha Kaandam, earning critical acclaim for their atmospheric storytelling and layered narratives. With Eko, the team once again explores mystery through a deeply rooted, nature-driven lens.

What Eko is about

Set against the mist-covered hills of Kaattukunnu, the film follows an elderly woman and her caretaker as they grapple with unresolved truths from the past. Their quiet life is disrupted as her husband, Kuriyachan — an infamous dog breeder turned fugitive — is hunted by authorities.

As strangers arrive in the hills searching for him, Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos slowly begin to piece together long-buried secrets, leading to unsettling revelations that blur the line between guilt, survival and memory.

Eko completes the filmmaker’s Animal Trilogy

Eko serves as the concluding chapter of Dinjith Ayyathan’s Animal Trilogy, following Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files: Season 2. The film features an ensemble cast including Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Ranjith Shekhar and Saheer Muhammed.

The music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed, with editing by Sooraj E.S. The film is presented by Aaradyaa Studios and produced by MRK Jhayaram.

Box office success and critical acclaim for Eko

Upon its theatrical release, Eko performed well at the box office and received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The film was widely praised for its tightly woven screenplay, strong performances and its underlying message on the importance of preserving biodiversity, making it one of the more thoughtful thrillers of the year.