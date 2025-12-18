Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Harshvardhan Rane Starrer

After a successful run in theatres, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is gearing up for its digital debut. The romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa will have its world OTT premiere on ZEE5 later this month. The film struck a chord with cinema-goers and went on to reportedly earn over ₹110 crore at the global box office.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat to stream on ZEE5

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, the film is produced by Anshul Garg and Dinesh Jain under the Desi Movies Factory banner. Harshvardhan Rane essays the role of Vikramaditya, while Sonam Bajwa plays Adaa. The ensemble cast also features Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Rajesh Khera. The film will begin streaming on ZEE5 from December 26.

Announcing the premiere, the platform shared on social media, “This Holiday Season, har gulaab mein ishq dikhega, aur uske kaanton mein Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat! #EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat Premieres 26th December, only on #ZEE5.”

Reacting to the digital release, Harshvardhan Rane said the love the film received during its theatrical run made the experience truly special and added that he was looking forward to the story reaching a much wider audience through streaming. Sonam Bajwa, who described 2025 as a landmark year for her with three Hindi film releases, said she was glad to end the year with the movie’s OTT premiere.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows Vikramaditya, a dominant and emotionally intense man whose idea of love is extreme and consuming, and Adaa, a strong, self-reliant woman determined to hold on to her individuality. Their initial attraction soon develops into a turbulent relationship marked by passion, obsession and emotional conflict. As Vikramaditya’s love turns increasingly possessive, Adaa is forced to navigate the fine line between desire and self-respect.

At the box office, the film crossed the ₹110 crore mark worldwide, with especially strong numbers from urban centres and multiplex audiences.

Director Milap Zaveri shared that the OTT release would allow viewers to experience the film’s emotional depth and intensity in a more personal space, adding that he hopes it will connect with an even larger audience on the digital platform.