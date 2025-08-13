Court Kacheri review: Courtroom dramas are having a moment. With the 'Jolly LLB 3' teaser already generating buzz and recent movies like 'Kesari 2' striking a chord, 'Court Kacheri' joins the line-up, but with a fresh twist. It’s not just about legal battles; it’s about the invisible trials within a family.

Court Kacheri plot

The series follows Harish Mathur (Pavan Malhotra), a respected lawyer in the city, who dreams of seeing his son, Param Mathur (Ashish Verma), follow in his footsteps. Reluctantly, Param joins his father’s chambers as an intern but has little interest in the law, believing his father doesn’t truly care for him. Everything changes when Param gets involved in a divorce case, setting off a chain of events that reshapes both his perspective on the profession and his relationship with his father.

How is Court Kacheri?

In tone and spirit, Court Kacheri feels like OTT’s answer to 'Jolly LLB' — filled with sharp exchanges between lawyers and judges, lighthearted humour, and just enough drama to keep the stakes engaging. At its heart, though, it’s a tender reflection on generational expectations, showing how parents often impose their dreams on their children without realising it.

With four episodes running around 25-30 minutes and a finale stretching to 50, the series never drags or overstays its welcome. It’s consistently engaging, offers something fresh, and leaves you with a smile by the time the credits roll.

Performances

Pavan Malhotra delivers a masterclass, whether as the witty, formidable lawyer or the emotionally complex father, he inhabits both shades with ease. Ashish Verma is deeply relatable as the conflicted son, portraying the inner tug-of-war faced by many who feel pressured into careers they never chose. Puneet Batra shines as both Param’s friend and Harish’s assistant, Anandeshwar Dwivedi impresses, and the rest of the ensemble fits their roles seamlessly.

Writing & direction

Written by Puneet Batra, Anurag Jha, Akshay Anand Kohli, Arunabh Kumar, and Anurag Ramesh Shukla, and directed by Ruchir Arun, Court Kacheri carries TVF’s signature touch - sharp, relatable writing paired with sensitive direction. The humour feels organic, the emotions grounded, and every scene benefits from the creators’ clear respect for storytelling craft.

Verdict

Funny, warm, and engaging, 'Court Kacheri' is more than just another courtroom drama - it’s a heartfelt family story wrapped in lively legal proceedings. Well worth your time.

Rating: 3.5/5