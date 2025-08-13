Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Payal Gaming, Arbaaz Patel Among Confirmed Names

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Payal Gaming, Arbaaz Patel Among Confirmed Names

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, kicks off August 24 with a politics-themed twist. Confirmed contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Payal Gaming, and Hunar Gandhi, with more names in talks.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 06:08 PM (IST)

Bigg Boss 19: The countdown has begun for Bigg Boss Season 19, which is just two weeks away from its launch. Hosted by Salman Khan, this year’s edition comes with a political twist and a line-up of intriguing contestants.

According to Screen, the makers had met with over 45 potential participants before narrowing the list, 10 contestants have already been finalised, with 15 set to enter the house at the start. Another three to four wild card entries will join later in the season.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants

Those who are almost certain to appear include Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna, influencer Payal Gamingg, actress Hunar Hali Gandhi, reality TV alum Siwet Tomar (Splitsvilla, Roadies), Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Arbaaz Patel, and Splitsvilla participant Khank Wadhwani.

Reports suggest other likely entrants include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gurucharan Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Dhanashree Verma, and Kirak Khala. Singer Sreerama Chandra, who was earlier confirmed, may not participate as talks with him continue. Arbaaz Patel has been teasing his reality TV appearance on social media, while Kirak Khala was recently spotted in Mumbai.

More celebrities in talks

With the premiere just 11 days away, casting is still underway. Actress Pooja Gor, actor-comedian Ali Asgar, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah alum Sailesh Lodha are among those approached. According to Screen, the team has reached out to Hansika Motwani.

About Bigg Boss 19

Season 19 will be digital-first, streaming on JioCinema (or JioHotstar per latest confirmation) before airing on Colors TV after a 90-minute delay. The run is expected to last five months, with contestants split into two teams. This time, housemates will take control of the game’s narrative, with significant decisions made inside the house and audience interaction playing a key role.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

As Salman Khan teased in the promo, “Every action will have its consequence.”

The grand premiere is set for August 24, marking the start of what promises to be one of the most unpredictable Bigg Boss seasons yet.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Ask Pakistan’: US Declines To Confirm F-16 Losses In Operation Sindoor Clash
‘Ask Pakistan’: US Declines To Confirm F-16 Losses In Operation Sindoor Clash
India
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Became Voter Before Citizenship, Congress Leader Points To ECI
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Voted Before Citizenship, Cong Leader Points To ECI
India
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget