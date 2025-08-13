Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Payal Gaming, Arbaaz Patel Among Confirmed Names

Bigg Boss 19: The countdown has begun for Bigg Boss Season 19, which is just two weeks away from its launch. Hosted by Salman Khan, this year’s edition comes with a political twist and a line-up of intriguing contestants.

According to Screen, the makers had met with over 45 potential participants before narrowing the list, 10 contestants have already been finalised, with 15 set to enter the house at the start. Another three to four wild card entries will join later in the season.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants

Those who are almost certain to appear include Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna, influencer Payal Gamingg, actress Hunar Hali Gandhi, reality TV alum Siwet Tomar (Splitsvilla, Roadies), Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Arbaaz Patel, and Splitsvilla participant Khank Wadhwani.

Reports suggest other likely entrants include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gurucharan Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Dhanashree Verma, and Kirak Khala. Singer Sreerama Chandra, who was earlier confirmed, may not participate as talks with him continue. Arbaaz Patel has been teasing his reality TV appearance on social media, while Kirak Khala was recently spotted in Mumbai.

More celebrities in talks

With the premiere just 11 days away, casting is still underway. Actress Pooja Gor, actor-comedian Ali Asgar, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah alum Sailesh Lodha are among those approached. According to Screen, the team has reached out to Hansika Motwani.

About Bigg Boss 19

Season 19 will be digital-first, streaming on JioCinema (or JioHotstar per latest confirmation) before airing on Colors TV after a 90-minute delay. The run is expected to last five months, with contestants split into two teams. This time, housemates will take control of the game’s narrative, with significant decisions made inside the house and audience interaction playing a key role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

As Salman Khan teased in the promo, “Every action will have its consequence.”

The grand premiere is set for August 24, marking the start of what promises to be one of the most unpredictable Bigg Boss seasons yet.