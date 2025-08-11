Baida Makes Its OTT Debut: When And Where To Watch The Supernatural Thriller

After making waves in theatres earlier this year, Baida, the sci-fi supernatural thriller that earned strong reviews for its atmospheric storytelling, is now available to rent on Prime Video.

About Baida

Released on March 21, 2025, the film transports viewers to a mysterious village in Uttar Pradesh, where a series of unexplained disappearances sets the stage for a chilling mystery. The narrative follows a former spy-turned-salesman who stumbles into a strange dimension after crossing paths with a sinister entity known as Pisaach. As his grip on reality begins to slip, he joins forces with the villagers in a desperate bid to survive and escape the lure of an ominous hut deep in the forest.

With its blend of supernatural elements and psychological suspense, Baida has struck a chord with genre fans. It is among the few Indian films to spark multiple “explainer” videos on YouTube, racking up millions of views from curious audiences.

Directed by Puneet Sharma, the ensemble cast features Sudhanshu Rai, Hiten Tejwani, Manisha Rai, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shobhit Sujay, Tarun Khanna, Akhlaq Ahmad (Azad), Deepak Wadhwa, Sidharth Banerjee and Pradeep Kabra. Abhishek Modak handled cinematography, while Pratheek Shetty—known for his work on Kantara and 777 Charlie—took charge of editing. The film’s music and background score are by Karthik Chennoji Rao and Ronada Bakkesh.