Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Enters As First Wildcard Contestant, Nakul Dhull To Join Next

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Manish Goel enters Bigg Boss 20 as first wildcard.

Another wildcard hinted, reportedly social media creator Nakul Dhull.

Dhull faces criticism over past controversial remarks about women.

Bigg Boss 20 has introduced its first wildcard contestant, with actor Manish Goel entering the house during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. The episode also hinted at another entry, with social media creator Nakul Dhull reportedly set to join the competition.

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Manish Goel Makes His Wildcard Entry

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan introduced Manish Goel as the season’s first wildcard contestant. Known for his television roles in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the actor’s arrival could change the dynamics inside the house.

His entry gives the contestants a new personality to contend with as the competition continues. Whether Manish’s presence will alter existing equations remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Nakul Dhull's 'Bigg Boss 20' Entry Teased

The promo released after the latest episode also hinted at another wildcard contestant. Salman indicated that a new participant would enter the house the following day, although the identity was not revealed during the segment.

Social media creator Nakul Dhull, also known as Mitthu Don, has been reported as the next wildcard entrant. However, his entry should be treated as reported rather than officially confirmed until the makers announce the name.

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Who is Nakul Dhull?

Nakul Dhull is a social media influencer and online content creator from Faridabad, Haryana. He has an engineering background and has gained attention through his online presence.

Around the time of the reported Bigg Boss 20 entry, Dhull also faced criticism over previously viral videos containing controversial remarks about women, including references to women as the “lower gender” and comments about following women at night. He also attracted backlash over caste-related comments.