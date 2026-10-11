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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Enters As First Wildcard Contestant, Nakul Dhull To Join Next

Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Enters As First Wildcard Contestant, Nakul Dhull To Join Next

Bigg Boss 20 introduces Manish Goel as its first wildcard contestant. Now, social media influencer Nakul Dhull is reportedly set to enter the house next, this weekend.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Manish Goel enters Bigg Boss 20 as first wildcard.
  • Another wildcard hinted, reportedly social media creator Nakul Dhull.
  • Dhull faces criticism over past controversial remarks about women.

Bigg Boss 20 has introduced its first wildcard contestant, with actor Manish Goel entering the house during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. The episode also hinted at another entry, with social media creator Nakul Dhull reportedly set to join the competition.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares First Update After Bali Accident, Says ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’

Manish Goel Makes His Wildcard Entry

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan introduced Manish Goel as the season’s first wildcard contestant. Known for his television roles in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the actor’s arrival could change the dynamics inside the house.

His entry gives the contestants a new personality to contend with as the competition continues. Whether Manish’s presence will alter existing equations remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Nakul Dhull's 'Bigg Boss 20' Entry Teased

The promo released after the latest episode also hinted at another wildcard contestant. Salman indicated that a new participant would enter the house the following day, although the identity was not revealed during the segment.

Social media creator Nakul Dhull, also known as Mitthu Don, has been reported as the next wildcard entrant. However, his entry should be treated as reported rather than officially confirmed until the makers announce  the name. 

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Reacts As Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee Get Detained, Says 'Won't Let You Kill Democracy'

Who is Nakul Dhull?

Nakul Dhull is a social media influencer and online content creator from Faridabad, Haryana. He has an engineering background and has gained attention through his online presence.

Around the time of the reported Bigg Boss 20 entry, Dhull also faced criticism over previously viral videos containing controversial remarks about women, including references to women as the “lower gender” and comments about following women at night. He also attracted backlash over caste-related comments.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the first wildcard contestant to enter Bigg Boss 20?

The first wildcard contestant for Bigg Boss 20 is actor Manish Goel. He entered during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Salman Khan.

Has Nakul Dhull officially entered Bigg Boss 20?

While Nakul Dhull's entry has been reported, it is not yet officially confirmed by the show's makers. His participation was teased by Salman Khan for the following day.

Who is Nakul Dhull and what controversies is he associated with?

Nakul Dhull is a social media influencer and online content creator. He has faced criticism for past viral videos containing controversial remarks about women and caste-related comments.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manish Goel Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Nakul Dhull
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