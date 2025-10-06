Abhishek Banerjee’s Stolen Bags Two Asian Academy Creative Awards 2025 Nominations

Indian actor and producer Abhishek Banerjee is celebrating a major milestone as his film Stolen receives two nominations at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) 2025. The film is up for Best Feature Film (Fiction), while Karan Tejpal, making his directorial debut, has been nominated for Best Director.

“I feel Stolen was made for a universal audience. Thanks to the guts of Gaurav [Dhingra, producer] and Karan, it’s representing India at the prestigious event," Banerjee told Mid-day, highlighting the global relevance of the film.

Storyline and Performances

Set in rural India, Stolen stars Banerjee alongside Shubham Vardhan and Mia Maelzer. The gripping drama follows two brothers on a mission to help a woman rescue her abducted child, showcasing emotional depth alongside intense narrative stakes.

Banerjee reflected on the creative risks involved, stating, “It’s not easy to stand by a film like this. It’s not a big-budget spectacle or a formulaic drama, but that was the reason we wanted to do it. Sometimes, you have to believe in the power of the story more than the numbers."

Director Karan Tejpal’s Vision

The actor praised Karan Tejpal’s directorial approach, noting his sensitivity in handling delicate subject matter. “Karan brought sensitivity to the subject. He never treated it like just another thriller; he wanted it to be honest and human. It takes courage for a debut director to stick to his vision the way Karan did. The fact that stories from our independent film scene can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best films coming out of Asia is something to celebrate," Banerjee said.

Stolen faces tough competition in the Best Feature Film (Fiction) category from films like Lembayung (Indonesia), Bullet Train Explosion (Japan), and Though Dead, Still Alive (Taiwan).