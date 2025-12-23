Amitabh Bachchan has already watched Ikkis, the upcoming war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan that features his grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead. Deeply moved by the film, the megastar shared an emotional note on his blog, reflecting not only on Agastya’s performance but also on memories from the day his grandson was born. In Ikkis, Agastya steps into the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, who laid down his life at the age of 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt blog post for Agastya Nanda

Taking to his blog, Amitabh revisited some of his most personal memories while praising Agastya’s journey as an actor. “As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother , Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor.”

‘This is not a grandfather speaking’: Big B lauds Agastya’s performance

Amitabh went on to share how deeply Agastya’s screen presence affected him as a viewer. “Tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film .. his maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays .. nothing frith or froth , just the Arun Khetarpal soldier , who fought in his bravery as the 21 year old , defending the nation during the India -Pak war of 1971 .. nothing excessive , just the perfection in every shot .. when he is in the frame you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema .. And the film flawless in its presentation .. its writing .. its Direction .. And when it ends .. the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride .. unable to speak out .. In silence .. The silence that belongs to me .. my understanding .. no other.”

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis chronicles the life and sacrifice of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest soldier to be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. Along with Agastya Nanda, the film features Jaideep Ahlawat, the late Dharmendra, Sikander Kher and Simar Bhatia in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 1, 2026, after being postponed from its earlier Christmas release date.