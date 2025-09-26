Jaya Bachchan Hit Me With A Stick During Ganga Devi Shoot, Says Nirahua

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is often in the spotlight for her candid and fiery nature, whether it's toward paparazzi or unexpected strangers. Now, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, has revealed a behind-the-scenes incident that highlights just how seriously the actress takes her work, sometimes a bit too seriously.

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan on YouTube, Nirahua opened up about a memorable (and painful) experience from the sets of the 2012 film Ganga Devi. Sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Nirahua portrayed the son of Jaya’s character.

Jaya Bachchan’s Method Acting Goes a Bit Too Far

Recalling a dramatic scene, Nirahua said: “There was a scene where I had to slap my on-screen wife, and Jaya ji, playing my mother, had to scold me and beat me with a stick. But instead of pretending, she actually hit me. And she hit me hard! She is very short-tempered.”

The Bhojpuri actor shared that he was caught off guard by the force of the hit and even confronted Jaya during the shoot.

“She beat me up a couple of times, and I told her, ‘You're hitting me for real!’ She replied, ‘Then why did you beat up my daughter-in-law?’ I said, ‘That was just acting, but you really hit me!’” he added with a laugh.

A Painful Blessing in Disguise

Despite the unexpected roughness, Nirahua looks back at the moment with admiration and humour. He considers it a rare blessing to work with such iconic actors.

“After all, how many people have received the opportunity of working with both Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan together?” he said fondly.

A Gentle Giant: Meeting Big B

In contrast to Jaya’s intense screen presence, Nirahua shared that Amitabh Bachchan was a calming and welcoming presence on set. Admitting he was nervous at first, Nirahua said Big B quickly made him feel at ease.

“He would laugh, talk about my songs, and lighten up the atmosphere,” Nirahua recalled.

Directed by Abhishek Chhadha, Ganga Devi also featured Gulshan Grover and Vinay Bihari in pivotal roles. The film remains special for Nirahua not just for its powerful cast but also for the unforgettable experiences behind the scenes.